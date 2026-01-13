Rahu Ketu Release Date 2026: Cast, Plot & Trailer SECRETS Finally Uncovered
A new fantasy comedy is set to hit theatres, bringing madness and full-on humor together. The film reunites a popular on-screen duo, promising chaos, laughs and unexpected twists. With a quirky storyline and comic adventures, Rahu Ketu is already creating buzz ahead of its release. From release date to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about the film Rahu Ketu.
Rahu Ketu Release Date
Rahu Ketu release date confirmed 16 January 2026. The official trailer has already been unveiled, building excitement for the January release. Pre-release promotions and teasers started late 2025.
Rahu Ketu Cast
The movie stars Varun Sharma as Rahu and Pulkit Samrat as Ketu, reuniting the popular duo known for their comic timing. Shalini Pandey plays a key role (Meenu Taxi), adding energy and depth to the story.
Rahu Ketu Story
The story centers on two bumbling characters, Rahu and Ketu, brought to life from a magical notebook written by Charu Lal Sharma. When Meenu Taxi steals the notebook, Rahu and Ketu must recover it, dragging them into a chaotic adventure.
Rahu Ketu Genre
Rahu Ketu is primarily a fantasy comedy with a mix of humor, adventure and cosmic chaos. The film blends mythological references with modern antics, giving it a playful and absurd tone.
Rahu Ketu Latest News
The trailer release has sparked excitement, with fans praising the film's fun, chaotic vibe. Early responses highlight the comic reunion of Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat after their work in the Fukrey franchise.
