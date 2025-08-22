Rainy Day Cravings? Try These 7 Crispy Homemade Monsoon Snacks
Monsoon showers bring irresistible cravings for hot, crispy snacks. Homemade treats like pakoras, bhajiyas, samosas, corn fritters, bread rolls, aloo tikki, and masala chai accompaniments perfectly capture the season’s charm. These snacks, paired with tea, warm the soul while letting you enjoy comfort food at home. Preparing them fresh ensures hygiene, taste, and a touch of tradition, making rainy evenings more delightful with every crunchy bite.
Pakoras (Fritters)
Classic deep-fried vegetable fritters made with gram flour and spices. Try variations with potatoes, onions, spinach, or cauliflower for a crunchy, flavorful bite.
Bhajiyas
Similar to pakoras but often thinner and made with sliced potatoes or chilies dipped in chickpea batter and fried until golden and crispy.
Masala Peanuts
Spiced, crunchy fried peanuts coated in chickpea flour batter, perfect as a spicy, addictive teatime snack.
Kachori
Stuffed deep-fried pastry with a spicy lentil or onion filling, crisp on the outside and soft inside - a spicy monsoon favorite.
Sev Puri
Crispy puris topped with mashed potatoes, tangy chutneys, onions, and crunchy sev (fried chickpea noodles) for a flavorful, textural delight.
Samosa
Triangular pastry pockets filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes nuts or raisins, fried till crisp and golden.
Chakli
Spiraled, crunchy snack made from rice flour and gram flour, seasoned with sesame seeds and ajwain, perfect for munching with tea.