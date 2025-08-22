Rainy Day Cravings? Try These 7 Crispy Homemade Monsoon Snacks

Monsoon showers bring irresistible cravings for hot, crispy snacks. Homemade treats like pakoras, bhajiyas, samosas, corn fritters, bread rolls, aloo tikki, and masala chai accompaniments perfectly capture the season’s charm. These snacks, paired with tea, warm the soul while letting you enjoy comfort food at home. Preparing them fresh ensures hygiene, taste, and a touch of tradition, making rainy evenings more delightful with every crunchy bite.