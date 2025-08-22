Rainy Day Cravings? Try These 7 Crispy Homemade Monsoon Snacks

LIVE TV
Monsoon showers bring irresistible cravings for hot, crispy snacks. Homemade treats like pakoras, bhajiyas, samosas, corn fritters, bread rolls, aloo tikki, and masala chai accompaniments perfectly capture the season’s charm. These snacks, paired with tea, warm the soul while letting you enjoy comfort food at home. Preparing them fresh ensures hygiene, taste, and a touch of tradition, making rainy evenings more delightful with every crunchy bite.

By: Last Updated: August 22, 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
1/7

Pakoras (Fritters)

Classic deep-fried vegetable fritters made with gram flour and spices. Try variations with potatoes, onions, spinach, or cauliflower for a crunchy, flavorful bite.

2/7

Bhajiyas

Similar to pakoras but often thinner and made with sliced potatoes or chilies dipped in chickpea batter and fried until golden and crispy.

3/7

Masala Peanuts

Spiced, crunchy fried peanuts coated in chickpea flour batter, perfect as a spicy, addictive teatime snack.

4/7

Kachori

Stuffed deep-fried pastry with a spicy lentil or onion filling, crisp on the outside and soft inside - a spicy monsoon favorite.

5/7

Sev Puri

Crispy puris topped with mashed potatoes, tangy chutneys, onions, and crunchy sev (fried chickpea noodles) for a flavorful, textural delight.

6/7

Samosa

Triangular pastry pockets filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes nuts or raisins, fried till crisp and golden.

7/7

Chakli

Spiraled, crunchy snack made from rice flour and gram flour, seasoned with sesame seeds and ajwain, perfect for munching with tea.

