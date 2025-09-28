From Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. to Agneepath: Top 6 Movies Of Sanjay Dutt to Watch Before the Release of Raja Saab
Sanjay Dutt has delivered some of the most memorable performances in Indian cinema showcasing his versatility across romance, comedy, drama, and intense action. From heartfelt emotional roles to powerful negative characters, he has consistently impressed audiences and critiques alike. His top-related films highlight his exceptional acting skills, providing his ability to adapt to diverse roles while leaving a lasting impact on viewers and cementing his legacy as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated and versatile actors.
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
Sanjay Dutt won heart with his performances as a lovable gangster who aspires to be a doctor. His comic timing, emotional depth, and powerful screen presence made this movie a classic and earned him immense praise.
Lage Raho Munna bhai
In this sequel Sanjay Dutt reprised his iconic role spreading Gandhian value in a harmonious yet impactful way. His portrayal brought a perfect blend of comedy and inspiration making it a nationwide hit.
Khalnayak
Sanjay Dutt's intense performance as a complex anti-hero left a lasting impression. His powerful acting and charismatic screen presence turned this film into one of the most iconic movies of his career.
Vaastav: The Reality
This movie showcased Sanjay Dutt's remarkable acting as he portrayed the rise and fall of common man who gets trapped in the world of crime. His emotional depth in this role was widely acclaimed.
Saajan
Sanjay Dutt delivered a heartfelt performance in this romantic drama, perfectly capturing the emotions of love, sacrifice, and friendship. His role remains one of the most memorable in romantic cinema.
Agneepath
Playing a menacing villain, Sanjay Dutt stunned audiences with his intense and powerful performances. His impactful role added a thrilling edge to the movie and received widespread appreciation.