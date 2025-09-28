From Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. to Agneepath: Top 6 Movies Of Sanjay Dutt to Watch Before the Release of Raja Saab

Sanjay Dutt has delivered some of the most memorable performances in Indian cinema showcasing his versatility across romance, comedy, drama, and intense action. From heartfelt emotional roles to powerful negative characters, he has consistently impressed audiences and critiques alike. His top-related films highlight his exceptional acting skills, providing his ability to adapt to diverse roles while leaving a lasting impact on viewers and cementing his legacy as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated and versatile actors.