Rajinikanth At 75: From Baashha To Jailer-Best Movies That Made Thalaivar A Superstar | In PHOTOS

Rajinikanth at 75 is more than a milestone it’s a celebration of an extraordinary journey. From his humble beginnings to becoming the face of Tamil cinema, he has delivered films that are etched in the hearts of millions. Movies like Baasha, Sivaji, Enthiran, and Jailer don’t just showcase his signature style and charisma they reflect his grit, resilience, and connection with the audience.

Each film is a testament to his ability to entertain, inspire, and resonate with fans across generations, making him not just a superstar, but an icon who belongs to everyone who has cheered him on over the decades.

Have a look at his best movies!

(Photo Credits: All images are taken from X)