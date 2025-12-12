Rajinikanth At 75: From Baashha To Jailer-Best Movies That Made Thalaivar A Superstar | In PHOTOS
Rajinikanth at 75 is more than a milestone it’s a celebration of an extraordinary journey. From his humble beginnings to becoming the face of Tamil cinema, he has delivered films that are etched in the hearts of millions. Movies like Baasha, Sivaji, Enthiran, and Jailer don’t just showcase his signature style and charisma they reflect his grit, resilience, and connection with the audience.
Each film is a testament to his ability to entertain, inspire, and resonate with fans across generations, making him not just a superstar, but an icon who belongs to everyone who has cheered him on over the decades.
Have a look at his best movies!
(Photo Credits: All images are taken from X)
‘Baashha’ (1995): The Film That Redefined Rajinikanth’s Stardom
Released on 12 January 1995, just ahead of Pongal, Baashha became a monumental hit in Rajinikanth’s career. With packed theatres for nearly 15 months, the film turned Thalaivar into a mass-cinema phenomenon. Opening with just 18 prints across North Arcot, South Arcot and Chengalpet, Baashha grew into a cultural wave one that still defines Rajinikanth’s unmatched aura decades later.
‘Thalapathi’ (1991): Rajinikanth’s Powerful Turn in Mani Ratnam’s Gangster Epic
Released on Diwali, 5 November 1991, Thalapathi marked a landmark moment in Rajinikanth’s career. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film paired Rajini with Mammootty in a gripping tale of loyalty, friendship and power. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Arvind Swamy in his debut the gangster drama earned both critical acclaim and major commercial success, cementing Thalapathi as one of Rajinikanth’s most compelling performances.
‘Padayappa’ (1999): The Festival Blockbuster That Became a Rajinikanth Classic
Released on 10 April 1999, ahead of Tamil New Year, Padayappa became a landmark in Tamil cinema bringing together Rajinikanth, Sivaji Ganesan, Ramya Krishnan and A.R. Rahman in an unforgettable action-drama. With its rerelease now underway, fans are set to relive the magic of one of Rajinikanth’s most iconic performances.
‘Billa’ (1980): The Stylish Thriller That Marked Rajinikanth’s Rise to Mass Stardom
Released on Republic Day, 26 January 1980, Billa marked a turning point in Rajinikanth’s career. A Tamil remake of the Hindi hit Don, the film showcased him in a dual role as the feared ganglord Billa and his innocent lookalike Rajappa. Despite mixed reviews, it became a massive commercial success, running for over 25 weeks and establishing Rajinikanth as a style icon and rising superstar.
‘Kaala’ (2018): Rajinikanth’s Fierce Stand for Justice in Pa. Ranjith’s Dharavi Drama
Kaala, released in 2018, brought Rajinikanth back in a powerful, grounded avatar under Pa. Ranjith’s direction. Set in Mumbai’s Dharavi, the film follows Karikalan Kaala who rises as the voice of the oppressed, fighting a ruthless minister, Hari Dhadha, to protect his people and their land. With a stellar ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Eswari Rao and Huma Qureshi, Kaala blends mass appeal with sharp political commentary.
‘Jailer’ (2023): Rajinikanth’s Record-Breaking Return in Nelson’s Action Comedy
Released on 10 August 2023, Jailer marked one of Rajinikanth’s most explosive comebacks. Directed by Nelson, the film follows a retired jailer who steps back into the shadows to track down a dangerous idol smuggler threatening his family. Backed by Sun Pictures and featuring standout performances from Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Yogi Babu with memorable cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff Jailer became a massive box-office triumph.