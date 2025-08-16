LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire

Coolie actress Shruti Hassan is grabbing headlines not only with her action thriller movie alongside Rajinikanth but also for her bold fashion looks. Coolie directorial of Loked Kanagaraj has now become the sixth biggest Tamil hit in the region and is making waves at the box office. Shruti Hassan has proven her epic acting skills and beautiful looks. Take a look at her top 7 bold and daring bikini looks that created buzz among the fans. 

By: Last Updated: August 16, 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire - Photo Gallery
1/8

Shruti Hassan in Hot Pink Bikini

Shruti Hassan amazes fans in a stylish pink bikini paired with a lungi-style bottom wrap that perfectly complements her curvy body. She completes her bold look with oversized red shades.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire - Photo Gallery
2/8

Shruti Hassan Blue Bikini Suit

Shruti Hassan turns up the heat in a blue bikini suit featuring a sweetheart neck and slim straps. The outfit’s bold waistline cut-outs add an extra touch of allure to her look.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire - Photo Gallery
3/8

Shruti Hassan in Black Corset Bikini

Shruti Hassan exudes boldness in a black corset-style bikini top with a deep neck. She keeps her makeup minimal for an effortless look.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire - Photo Gallery
4/8

Shruti Hassan in Floral Print Blue Bikini

Shruti Hassan looks beautiful and glamorous in a striking blue bikini with a floral white print on the border.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire - Photo Gallery
5/8

Shruti Hassan in Halter Neck Bikini

Shruti Hassan looks screaming hot in a dazzling black bikini featuring a chic halter neck design. She elevated her bold look with statement navel jewellery.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire - Photo Gallery
6/8

Shruti Hassan in Slutry Black Bikini

Shruti Hassan looks sexy in a slutry black bikini layered with a sheer netted long matching dress on top for a bold look.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire - Photo Gallery
7/8

Shruti Hassan Relaxing Beachside Bikini Look

Shruti Hassan shares a relaxing moment from her beachside vacation. She wore a classic black bikini and layered it with a floral print bottom.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for entertainment and informational purposes only. The images and looks of Shruti Haasan mentioned here are based on publicly available content and media reports. We do not intend to defame, disrespect, or misrepresent any individual.

Tags:

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire - Photo Gallery
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire - Photo Gallery
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire - Photo Gallery
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?