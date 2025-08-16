Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire
Coolie actress Shruti Hassan is grabbing headlines not only with her action thriller movie alongside Rajinikanth but also for her bold fashion looks. Coolie directorial of Loked Kanagaraj has now become the sixth biggest Tamil hit in the region and is making waves at the box office. Shruti Hassan has proven her epic acting skills and beautiful looks. Take a look at her top 7 bold and daring bikini looks that created buzz among the fans.
Shruti Hassan in Hot Pink Bikini
Shruti Hassan amazes fans in a stylish pink bikini paired with a lungi-style bottom wrap that perfectly complements her curvy body. She completes her bold look with oversized red shades.
Shruti Hassan Blue Bikini Suit
Shruti Hassan turns up the heat in a blue bikini suit featuring a sweetheart neck and slim straps. The outfit’s bold waistline cut-outs add an extra touch of allure to her look.
Shruti Hassan in Black Corset Bikini
Shruti Hassan exudes boldness in a black corset-style bikini top with a deep neck. She keeps her makeup minimal for an effortless look.
Shruti Hassan in Floral Print Blue Bikini
Shruti Hassan looks beautiful and glamorous in a striking blue bikini with a floral white print on the border.
Shruti Hassan in Halter Neck Bikini
Shruti Hassan looks screaming hot in a dazzling black bikini featuring a chic halter neck design. She elevated her bold look with statement navel jewellery.
Shruti Hassan in Slutry Black Bikini
Shruti Hassan looks sexy in a slutry black bikini layered with a sheer netted long matching dress on top for a bold look.
Shruti Hassan Relaxing Beachside Bikini Look
Shruti Hassan shares a relaxing moment from her beachside vacation. She wore a classic black bikini and layered it with a floral print bottom.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for entertainment and informational purposes only. The images and looks of Shruti Haasan mentioned here are based on publicly available content and media reports. We do not intend to defame, disrespect, or misrepresent any individual.