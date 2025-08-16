Rajinikanth’s Coolie Actress Shruti Haasan Bold Bikini Looks Set the Internet on Fire

Coolie actress Shruti Hassan is grabbing headlines not only with her action thriller movie alongside Rajinikanth but also for her bold fashion looks. Coolie directorial of Loked Kanagaraj has now become the sixth biggest Tamil hit in the region and is making waves at the box office. Shruti Hassan has proven her epic acting skills and beautiful looks. Take a look at her top 7 bold and daring bikini looks that created buzz among the fans.