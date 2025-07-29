Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Proposes ‘Council for Future Affairs’ to Shape India’s Long-Term Vision
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma proposed a private member’s resolution in the Upper House on Friday. He calls for the establishment of a Council for Future Affairs (CFA).
Proposed Council to Focus on AI
According to a press release from Kartikeya Sharma’s office, the proposed apex institution would function as a national-level body to coordinate, innovate, and guide India’s progress in evolving technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, and Small Modular Nuclear Reactors.
What Resolution Outlines?
The resolution aims for India not to just act as a contributor but as a global leader in shaping the future global order by outlining the CFA as a unified platform aimed at research, industrial growth, policy strategy, and global collaboration.
Why a Future Council?
Independent MP Kartikeya Sharma got inspired following the Haryana Government's announcement to set up a “Department of Future,” making it the first state in India to build long-term planning into governance.
The department is designed to act as a think tank, catalyst, and coordination hub across key sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, education, urban development, and sustainability.
Kartikeya Sharma Proposes RPDCs
The resolution also advised creating domain-specific Research and Product Development Councils (RPDCs) supported by a specific budget and global partnership to accelerate the process of research into market-ready innovations.
Kartikeya Sharma Praises PM Modi’s Leadership
MP Kartikeya Sharma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that the proposed Council for Future Affairs (CFA) is a structure of PM Modi’s transformative vision for a digitally advanced and self-reliant India, according to the press releases.
What is Kartikeya Sharma’s Vision?
Kartikeya Sharma said, “The Council for Future Affairs will build upon this strong foundation laid by PM Modi and take India into the next frontier — ensuring we are not only prepared for disruptive technologies but actively shaping them in alignment with our national priorities and values.”
