Rakshabandhan Suit Ideas Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities
Rakshabandhan is the perfect occasion to dress up and look stunning. Bollywood celebrities never fail to look glamorous and set new trends. From Alia Bhatt to Madhuri Dixit, here are 7 Bollywood actresses looking gorgeous in ethnics which you can recreate for Rakshabandhan 2025:
Alia Bhatt
Alia is wearing a turquoise kalidaar set. The outfit includes a peach shaded tissue silk dupatta and an embellished kalidaar (a flared kurta). She completed her look with Apala earrings and colorful salwar.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi is wearing a hot pink anarkali suit. It looks stunning with her minimal makeup look and a small bindi. She looks simple yet elegant. This look can easily be recreated on rakshabandhan with a pink suit.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti is wearing a stunning sharara suit with mirror work and floral embroidery. The big jhumkas add a desi look. This type of outfit is a popular choice for festive occasions such as Raksha Bandhan.
Ananya Pandey
Ananya is giving royal vibes in this velvet blue kurta set. The jooda gives elegant vibes. Red colored jhumkas contrast with the suit and make her look adorable.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka is wearing a pink salwar suit (anarkali style) with floral embroidery on the neckline. She wore a small necklace and a watch to keep it minimal. She gives princess vibes in this suit!
Madhuri Dixit
Here, Madhuri is wearing a flowy orange anarkali with intricate white embroidery. She paired it with a vibrant pink-orange Bandhani dupatta. The outfit is paired with minimal accessories, making it shine by itself. It is a perfect fit for festive looks.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena is wearing a rich rust-orange kurta along with a matching dupatta. Her big gold jhumkas give Maharani vibes. The kurta is straight cut and knee length. It has a thick golden embroidered border at the hem.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary.