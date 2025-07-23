LIVE TV
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Bollywood Siblings You Should Know

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 by checking these lesser-known Bollywood siblings whose strong bonds shine beyond fame and media attention.

Last Updated: July 23, 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Bollywood Siblings You Should Know - Photo Gallery
1/7

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone

While Deepika dominates the big screen, her younger sister Anisha avoids Bollywood's glitz and plays professional golf. Their bond is strong, inspiring, and firmly based on family traditions.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Bollywood Siblings You Should Know - Photo Gallery
2/7

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

While his older sister Riddhima decided to pursue a career in fashion and jewelry creation, Ranbir Kapoor is a well-known actor. Despite her maintaining a low profile, she as well as her brother are very close.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Bollywood Siblings You Should Know - Photo Gallery
3/7

Kritika Tiwari and Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's sister, Kritika Tiwari, is a doctor. She prefers to stay under wraps. However, you may catch her in the background of Kartik's social media posts or see her on Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Bollywood Siblings You Should Know - Photo Gallery
4/7

Alka Bhatia and Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia prefers to lead a very private life and is rarely seen publicly, but Akshay has publicly admitted to his love for her over the years and surely continues to do so. He also talks fondly about her during holidays.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Bollywood Siblings You Should Know - Photo Gallery
5/7

Ritika Bhavnani and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's elder sister, Ritika Bhavnani, prefers to live without media attention. However, she is his loudest cheerleader! This is the person responsible for keeping him grounded.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Bollywood Siblings You Should Know - Photo Gallery
6/7

Saba Pataudi and Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba is a jewelry designer and is the quiet force of the Pataudi clan. Like others on this list, she doesn't often appear publicly, but sometimes has rare glimpses of family photos with humour on social media.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Bollywood Siblings You Should Know - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This is for entertainment and informational purposes only. Personal details are based on public sources and may not reflect current private relationships.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Bollywood Siblings You Should Know - Photo Gallery

Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Bollywood Siblings You Should Know - Photo Gallery

Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Bollywood Siblings You Should Know - Photo Gallery
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Bollywood Siblings You Should Know - Photo Gallery
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Bollywood Siblings You Should Know - Photo Gallery
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Bollywood Siblings You Should Know - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

