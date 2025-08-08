LIVE TV
  • Raksha Bandhan 2025: Best Heartfelt Rakhi Wishes for Your Brother and Sister

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Best Heartfelt Rakhi Wishes for Your Brother and Sister

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 with these heartfelt Rakhi wishes for your brother or sister, expressing love, memories, and the unbreakable bond you share despite distance or time.

1/7

1.

You are not just my sibling but also my biggest support system. Love you always!

2/7

2.

No matter how far we are, Raksha Bandhan reminds me we’re always close at heart.

3/7

3.

Wishing you a Raksha Bandhan filled with laughter, love, and unforgettable memories. You make my life better, always!

4/7

4.

Happy Rakhi to the one who knows me best and still loves me the most.

5/7

5.

My Rakhi is a promise that I’ll protect you and annoy you forever.

6/7

6.

You may be older, but I’m wiser! Happy Raksha Bandhan, with all my love.

7/7

7.

Every Rakhi reminds me how lucky I am to have you in my life.

