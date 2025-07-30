Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: 5 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Then vs Now
Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating that special bond between brothers and sisters. And honestly, what’s better than going down memory lane with some old pics? These Bollywood celebrity siblings are grown up now—from cute lil kids to full-on glam stars!
Some of them shine on-screen, some stay away from the limelight, but their sibling bond still feels super real and full of love. So this Raksha Bandhan 2025, let’s check out how much our fav Bollywood brother-sister duos have changed.
Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor
From cute old family pics with their mom Sridevi to now walking red carpets like total divas, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have come a long way. Their bond is still super close, and seriously, both are Gen Z fashion queens now.”
Shweta Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan
From old school pics with their dad Amitabh Bachchan to now showing up for each other at events, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan share a bond that’s super strong.
Tiger Shroff & Krishna Shroff
From those fun childhood martial arts poses to hitting the gym together now—Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff have always been each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Krishna may not be in Bollywood movies, but she’s a total star in her own way, doing her own thing and killing it!
Shahid Kapoor & Sanah Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor is a full-on Bollywood A-lister, and his sister Sanah Kapoor is slowly making her space with her own work in movies and theatre. They’re on different tracks now, but their sibling bond? Still rock solid.
Ekta Kapoor & Tusshar Kapoor
These two went from fighting over candy to now sharing the spotlight! One's doing amazing on TV and OTT shows, and the other’s a proud dad and still rocking it as an actor. They’re keeping their family name loud and proud in the industry.
