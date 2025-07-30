Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: 5 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Then vs Now

Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating that special bond between brothers and sisters. And honestly, what’s better than going down memory lane with some old pics? These Bollywood celebrity siblings are grown up now—from cute lil kids to full-on glam stars!

Some of them shine on-screen, some stay away from the limelight, but their sibling bond still feels super real and full of love. So this Raksha Bandhan 2025, let’s check out how much our fav Bollywood brother-sister duos have changed.