  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: 5 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Then vs Now

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: 5 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Then vs Now

Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating that special bond between brothers and sisters. And honestly, what’s better than going down memory lane with some old pics? These Bollywood celebrity siblings are grown up now—from cute lil kids to full-on glam stars!

Some of them shine on-screen, some stay away from the limelight, but their sibling bond still feels super real and full of love. So this Raksha Bandhan 2025, let’s check out how much our fav Bollywood brother-sister duos have changed. 

By: Last Updated: July 30, 2025 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: 5 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Then vs Now - Photo Gallery
1/6

Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor

From cute old family pics with their mom Sridevi to now walking red carpets like total divas, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have come a long way. Their bond is still super close, and seriously, both are Gen Z fashion queens now.”

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: 5 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Then vs Now - Photo Gallery
2/6

Shweta Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan

From old school pics with their dad Amitabh Bachchan to now showing up for each other at events, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan share a bond that’s super strong.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: 5 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Then vs Now - Photo Gallery
3/6

Tiger Shroff & Krishna Shroff

From those fun childhood martial arts poses to hitting the gym together now—Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff have always been each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Krishna may not be in Bollywood movies, but she’s a total star in her own way, doing her own thing and killing it!

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: 5 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Then vs Now - Photo Gallery
4/6

Shahid Kapoor & Sanah Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is a full-on Bollywood A-lister, and his sister Sanah Kapoor is slowly making her space with her own work in movies and theatre. They’re on different tracks now, but their sibling bond? Still rock solid.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: 5 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Then vs Now - Photo Gallery
5/6

Ekta Kapoor & Tusshar Kapoor

These two went from fighting over candy to now sharing the spotlight! One's doing amazing on TV and OTT shows, and the other’s a proud dad and still rocking it as an actor. They’re keeping their family name loud and proud in the industry.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: 5 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Then vs Now - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for entertainment and informational purposes only. All images and information used belong to their respective owners, and credits go to the celebrities and sources mentioned. We do not claim ownership of any media. Any resemblance or representation is purely coincidental and not meant to offend or mislead.

Tags:

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: 5 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Then vs Now - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: 5 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Then vs Now - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: 5 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Then vs Now - Photo Gallery
Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: 5 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Then vs Now - Photo Gallery
Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: 5 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Then vs Now - Photo Gallery
Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special: 5 Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Then vs Now - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?