  • Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bollywood’s Famous “Mu Bole Bhai-Behen” Relationships

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bollywood’s Famous “Mu Bole Bhai-Behen” Relationships

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates love between siblings. In Bollywood, many stars have their special bonds even without being related by blood. Here is a list of 6 Bollywood sibling bonds that will prove that family isn’t always about blood, it’s about the people who stand by you like family.

Alia Bhatt and Yash Johar

Alia ties a rakhi every year to Karan Johar's don Yash and even treats him like her own younger brother. She shared adorable pictures from the celebration on social media.

Deepika Padukone and Jalal (Bodyguard)

Deepika ties rakhi to her bodyguard Jalal. She credits him for ensuring her safety and always staying by her side. Their rakhi photos highlight a bond with mutual respect and loyalty.

Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor

Katrina declared Arjun her rakhi brother in a playful way. They have been spotted joking around about their sibling status. Their bond reflects warmth and genuine affection beyond typical friendships.

Bipasha Basu and Venky (Makeup Artist)

Bipasha tied a rakhi to her makeup artist Venky. She calls him her chosen brother and credits him for being a constant support in her life. They celebrate the festival every year.

Gauri Khan and Sajid Khan

Gauri considers Sajid Khan her rakhi brother. They have been spotted celebrating Raksha Bandhan at mutual friends' gatherings. Their bond is very powerful.

Arpita Khan and Salman Khan

Arpita Khan is Salman Khan's younger sister, though she is adopted by the Khan family. She shares an exceptionally loving and protective bond with Salman Khan. Salman often calls her his "little princess". Their Raksha Bandhan celebrations and grand, with Salman showering her with lots of gifts and affection!

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

