Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bollywood Siblings Who Define Brother-Sister Goals

Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of eternal bonds between brothers and sisters. Bollywood has many real-life sibling duos that show love goes beyond the glamour of the screen. Here is a list of 6 real brother-sister bonds of Bollywood: 

1/7

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem

Both the actors have made their mark in Bollywood with their performances. They share a close bond and often post fun moments on social media. They have worked together in the film Dobaara: See Your Evil.

2/7

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

They are Bollywood's famous Kapoor sisters from the legendary Kapoor family. They are known for their strong bond and glamorous public appearances. They support each other's milestones in life.

3/7

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan

They are one of Bollywood's most famous brother trios. They often collaborate in production projects and films. They celebrate festivals and occasions in grand style.

4/7

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar

They are the filmmaker sibling duo in Bollywood. They have collaborated on multiple successful projects like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. They have a strong bond with each other.

5/7

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

They are the children of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Despite their parents divorce, they have a strong bond together. They are known for their playful bond in interviews and social media posts.

6/7

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

Kriti is an established actress while Nupur is a rising star. They often share adorable sibling moments on instagram. They support each other's career endeavors.

7/7

