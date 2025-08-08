Raksha Bandhan 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals Celebrating the Sibling Bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025 celebrates the eternal bond between siblings with rituals, gifts, and love. Know the exact date, shubh muhurat, and the significance of tying the sacred rakhi. This festival strengthens relationships and honors the timeless tradition of protection and care.
Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date
Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 9, 2025, and many grateful sisters around the world will officially observe their bond with a ceremony of many rituals and blessings.
Festival Celebrated on Shravan Purnima
On the day of shravan purnima, sisters will tie a rakhi onto the wrist of their brothers to symbolize love, commitment for life, and safety in Hinduism.
Auspicious Puja Timing
The Purnima Tithi to begin the auspicious puja on Raksha Bandhan runs from August 8, 2025, at 2:12PM, until the next day at 1:24PM. You will want to do the rituals/poojas before the ending time of 1:24PM, especially those in Sagun (with items associated with prosperity).
Rituals and Customs
During the puja, sisters will conduct an aarti, apply a tilak, tie a rakhi; offer sweets, and brothers will return the love and devotion, and protect you while giving gifts selected with great thought.
Preparing a Puja
Prior to the puja, you will want to take a bath, wear traditional clothes, set aside a decorated thali with rice, roli, some sweets, diya or ceremonial item with fire, and rakhi to mark the closest ceremony.
Importance in Family
Raksha Bandhan celebrates the love and respect, as well as the mutual responsibility that exists within a family. Celebrating together, the significance of including a non-replaceable, sacred, cherished, and irreplaceable bond for all who share this occasion in Hindu culture.
Disclaimer
The information provided is for general knowledge and cultural reference. Please verify dates and timings with official sources before planning your celebrations.