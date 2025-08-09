Raksha Bandhan 2025: From Ananaya- Ahaan Panday to Suryakumar- Dinal Yadav Take a Look at Inside Celebs’ Rakhi Celebration
Bollywood celebrities share insights into Raksha Bandhan celebrations, showing their bond of love, care, and chaos. Take a look at their inside pics with their siblings that are creating buzz on social media.
Ananya Panday & Ahaan Panday
Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday shared a glimpse of Raksha Bandhan. Ananaya opts for a minimal sky blue suit, and Ahaan exudes simplicity in a white shirt with denim jeans.
Suryakumar Yadav & Dinal Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav shares a recent picture on his Instagram celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his sister Dinal Yadav. Surya looks dashing in a two-tone blue kurta and his sister Dinal wore a beautiful pink suit.
Kartik Aaryan & Kritika Tiwari
Kartika Aaryan shares an adorable picture with his sister Kritika Tiwari and other house members. All showing rakhis tied on their hands, giving major family goals.
Akshay Kumar & Alka Bhatia
Aksha Kumar recently took to Instagram and shared a beautiful Raksha Bandhan moment with his sister Alka Bhatia. Alka wore a simple and elegant yellow suit, and Aksha opted for a blue shirt.
Genelia D'Souza & Nigel D'Souza
Genelia D'Souza and Nigel D'Souza give major chaotic brother and sister goals in a recent shared video of the duo celebrating the Rakhi festival. Genelia looks cute in a peach floral printed suit, while Nigel looks handsome in a black ocean blue shirt and white trousers.