Last Minute Rakhi Gifts: 7 Perfect Picks On Swiggy, Blinkit and Instamart Delivered In Just 10 Minutes
Need a last minute Rakhi Gift? This list has got you covered! Discover quick and thoughtful gift ideas that can be delivered in minutes through popular instant delivery apps. Perfect for surprising your sibling with a meaningful gesture, even at the last minute. Celebrate the special bond with ease and convenience!
Sweet Surprises: Traditional Mithai Boxes
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with the charm of classic Indian sweets! Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit deliver fresh mithai boxes in 10 minutes, adding a touch of sweetness to your sibling bond. From juicy Gulab Jamune to melt in your mouth Soan Papdi, these traditional treats are sure to delight.
Chocolates for every mood
Indulge your sibling's sweet tooth with assorted chocolates from popular brands like Dairy Milk, Ferrero Rocher, or Bourneville. All these apps offer quick delivery, making it a perfect last minute gift option.
Beautiful rakhi combos
Don't have time to buy a rakhi? No worries! Swiggy, Blinkit, and Instamart include designer rakhis, roli chawal packs, and small gifts. Make your sibling feel special in just 10 minutes.
Fragrant body mists and perfumes
Gift your sibling a fragrant treat with perfume gift packs and body mists from brands like Engage, Fogg, or Plum. These quick picks are thoughtful and practical Rakhi Gifts that smell like love.
Snacks hampers for the foodie sibling
Create a personalized snacks box with chips, cookies, trail mixes, and exotic munchies. All these apps allow you to create a DIY hamper in minutes, perfect for siblings who love midnight munching or spicy snacking.
Skincare essentials for the self care lover
Pamper your sibling with skincare essentials like sheet masks, lip balms, and face washes. Blinkit, Swiggy, and Instamart stock these self care items, making them ideal Rakhi Gifts for a quick pamper session.
Instant flower bouquets and greetings cards
Add a personal touch to your gift with fresh flower bouquets and Rakhi greeting cards. These apps offer small bouquets and cards that can be delivered within minutes, making it a simple yet heartwarming way to celebrate the occasion.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for informational purposes only. It's not possible for these items to be available at every location.