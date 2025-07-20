Raksha Bandhan 2025 : Six Bollywood Films That Perfectly Capture The Sibling Bond

India is a nation that prays to its family bond. From the holy relationship of mother and son to the beloved relationship of sister and brother, all are given respect and affection in our culture. As Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, nothing can be more wonderful than returning to those movies which have been able to mirror this magical bond on the silver screen. This festival is a gorgeous celebration of the love, care, and playful rivalry of brothers and sisters. Now is the best time to snuggle up and watch some of the most emotional stories of Bollywood that perfectly captures the spirit of Rakhi. Here are six Bollywood movies that celebrate the essence of Rakhi in the most beautiful way.