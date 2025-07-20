LIVE TV
  • Raksha Bandhan 2025 : Six Bollywood Films That Perfectly Capture The Sibling Bond

Raksha Bandhan 2025 : Six Bollywood Films That Perfectly Capture The Sibling Bond

India is a nation that prays to its family bond. From the holy relationship of mother and son to the beloved relationship of sister and brother, all are given respect and affection in our culture. As Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, nothing can be more wonderful than returning to those movies which have been able to mirror this magical bond on the silver screen. This festival is a gorgeous celebration of the love, care, and playful rivalry of brothers and sisters. Now is the best time to snuggle up and watch some of the most emotional stories of Bollywood that perfectly captures the spirit of Rakhi. Here are six Bollywood movies that celebrate the essence of Rakhi in the most beautiful way.

By: Muskan Sharma Last Updated: July 20, 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Image credit- Pinterest - Photo Gallery
1/6

Raksha Bandhan (2022)

This film is a poignant tribute to the festival, capturing a brother's sacrifices and unwavering devotion to his sisters. It perfectly mirrors the traditional promises and emotional core of the Rakhi bond.

Image credit- Google @Wikipedia - Photo Gallery
2/6

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

A must-watch for a modern and relatable take on sibling love, this movie celebrates a brother and sister's unbreakable bond. It shows how they support each other through family drama and personal journeys.

Image credit- Pinterest - Photo Gallery
3/6

Sarbjit (2016)

Based on a true story, this movie powerfully showcases a sister's relentless fight and immense sacrifice for her brother. It is a testament to the unwavering love that drives her decades-long struggle for justice.

Image credit- Pinterest - Photo Gallery
4/6

Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)

A timeless classic and the heart of family celebrations, this film highlights the warmth and unity of siblings in a traditional Indian family. It showcases moments of pure love and mutual respect shared by the large sibling group.

5/6

Josh (2000)

This film offers a refreshingly cool and fiercely protective take on the brother-sister relationship between twins. It portrays their playful rivalry and unquestionable loyalty to each other.

Image credit- Google @ www.imdb.com - Photo Gallery
6/6

Iqbal (2005)

A truly inspiring and heartfelt film, it tells the story of a deaf and mute boy's cricket dreams. The narrative focuses on his sister's unwavering belief and support, proving a sibling's faith is a powerful force.

