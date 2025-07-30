Raksha Bandhan 2025: Why Sisters Are Also Tying Rakhi’s and Making Promises Of Protection

  • Home>
Raksha Bandhan is evolving into a more inclusive celebration, where the traditional roles of protection are no longer limited to gender. With gender neutral rakhis and a focus on mutual promises, Raksha Bandhan has transformed from a one sided vow to a celebration of unconditional, inclusive sibling bonds. 

1/8

A modern take on Tradition

Raksha Bandhan no longer symbolizes a brother's promise to protect his sisters but in today's evolving world, that tradition is expanding. More and more sisters are tying rakhis to one another for deeper connection, strength, and love.

2/8

Sisters tying rakhi to sisters

This expansion in tradition not just signifies familial love but a vow of emotional and moral support. This change challenges the traditional gender norms and allows sisters to express their role as protectors too.

3/8

When sisters protect brothers too

Who says only brothers can offer protection? Sisters are now tying rakhis to their brothers with promises of support, guidance, and defense. Here is where care goes both ways, regardless of gender.

4/8

Gender neutral rakhis and celebrations

From minimalist rakhi designs to gender neutral threads, inclusive Raksha Bandhan celebrations are redefining aesthetics and purpose. This symbolizes equality, shared responsibility, and a fresh take on sibling love.

5/8

Celebrating non binary and LGBTQ+ Siblings

Families are embracing the diversity of their members by extending Raksha Bandhan traditions to include non-binary and LGBTQ+ siblings. This becomes a statement of unconditional love and respect all across gender identities.

6/8

The rise of mutual promises

The ritual of tying the rakhi is now less about who protects whom and more about a shared commitment. It is about being there for each other emotionally, financially, and mentally. This extended tradition is a mutual promise of togetherness.

7/8

A festival reimagined with equality

In this Raksha Bandhan, families are making space for new meanings while keeping the emotional essence intact. Celebrating all siblings, on equal footing is the spirit of this evolved festival.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational and general knowledge purposes only and not to defame any ritual etc.

