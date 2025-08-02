Raksha Bandhan Across India: How Is Raksha Bandhan Celebrated Across India ?

Odisha and West Bengal

Raksha Bandhan in West Bengal and Odisha coincides with Jhulan Purnima which is related to Lord Krishna and Radha. As opposed to mere rituals made up to be between siblings, the festival is characterized by spiritual unity and integration of the community. Sisters participate in rakhi ties, however, it is more general- love, trust and peace among people is suggested through the rakhi tie. Temples have swings with decoration of Krishna and Radha, songs in devotion and ear-catching assemblies. Unlike the families in the north, there will be gift exchanges and festive food in urban families in the traditions of Rakhi. With this variant of Rakhi, there is not only the religious offering but there is also the celebrating of relationships, and hence this makes this day a spiritual and peaceful affair within these eastern states.