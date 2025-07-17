LIVE TV
  Raksha Bandhan Gifts with A Twist: Beyond Sweets And Rakhi's

Raksha Bandhan Gifts with A Twist: Beyond Sweets And Rakhi’s

This photo gallery features a variety of creative and sentimental gift ideas, primarily focusing on personal and meaningful presents. The collection includes items suitable for celebrating relationships, especially the bond between siblings, and for enjoying shared experiences. The imagery highlights personalized products like custom photo plaques and comic books, as well as gifts related to home entertainment and wellness.

By: Kanishka Rohilla Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan Gifts - Photo Gallery
1/6

Personalized Comic Book Story

An open, personalized comic book displaying two pages with custom-illustrated panels. The comic book tells a story through various scenes, including a couple in a kitchen, a city skyline, and a park, offering a unique and artistic way to capture personal memories.

2/6

Family Movie Night with Projector

A family, including a mother and several children, are gathered in a dark room watching a cartoon movie projected onto a large screen. The scene depicts a cozy and fun family movie night, with popcorn and a small, portable projector visible on a coffee table.

3/6

Personalized Spotify Photo Plaque

A vertical acrylic plaque featuring a custom photo of a brother and sister celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Below the photo, a Spotify code and song player interface are printed, with the song title "O Behna" by Anirudh Bhola, making it a unique and personalized gift.

4/6

Sentimental Sibling Quote Wooden Album

A wooden-bound photo album or journal cover with a painted illustration of a brother and sister in a small boat on the water. The cover features a quote that reads, "Siblings may take different paths and life may separate them, but they will forever be bonded by having begun their journey in the same boat."

5/6

Curated "Love Always" Gift Box Set

A collection of pink and white wrapped gift boxes arranged on a table. The boxes are labeled with the five senses: Sound, Taste, Sight, Smell, and Touch. In the background, a light-up sign spells out "LOVE ALWAYS," and various items like a mug, perfume, and body wash are visible.

6/6

Sleek Pink Fitness Smartwatch

A close-up, angled shot of a modern pink smartwatch with a metallic frame and a soft, comfortable band. The digital face displays the time as 12:58 and a heart rate icon, highlighting its use as a fitness tracker and a stylish accessory.

