Raksha Bandhan Glam: Try 7 Stunning Bollywood-Inspired Makeup Looks
Raksha Bandha is around the corner, it’s time to elevate your look with stunning outfits, statement jewelry, and of course, killer makeup! Try these stunning Bollywood-inspired makeup looks so you can turn heads with that perfect contouring and a screaming gorgeous eye makeup look.
Kareena Kapoor’s Nude Lips
Kareena Kapoor never misses a chance to look luxurious. Achieve her makeup-inspired look with nude glittery eyes, nude shimmery lipstick, and of course, OG Bebo’s black kajal.
Deepika Padukone’s Perfect Contouring
Deepika Padukone’s sharp contouring is more than her jawline. Achieve her makeup-inspired look with dark brown eyeshadow, add shimmer on top, and ditch eyeliner with black eyeshadow. For those perfect big bold eyes, a smudge of brown eyeshadow on your lower lash line.
Alia Bhatt’s No-Makeup Makeup Look
Alia Bhatt’s barely there makeup look is perfect if you don’t want to go heavy but still want that glow. Achieve this look with minimal concealer, light blush, nude eyeshadow, and soft orange lip shade can give you that effortless glow.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Hot Red Look
Janhvi Kapoor’s hot red look is up to the mark if wanna look modern yet elegant. Achieve this look by adding nude eyeshadow as base, brown eyeshadow on outer eyelids, a perfect wing, and bold red lips.
Priyanka Chopra’s Bold Look
Priyanka Chopra’s bold look is stunning if you want to pop up your eyes and want to go minimal with lips. Achieve this look by adding black eyeshadow and making a wing on the outer sides. For lips, go with a nude shade as it will give more attention to your eyes,
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Shimmery Look
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s shimmery makeup can go with any festive look. Achieves this look by adding nude shade as a base, smudging with light orange eyeshadow, and topping it up with gold shimmer for this light shimmer look. You can go bold and glittery with your lips.
Katrina Kaif’s Smoky Eyes
Katrina Kaif’s smoky eyes can be an inspiration you wanna take for this Raksha Bandhan. Achieve this look by adding black eyeshadow on your lids and smudging some of the same eyeshadow with kajal on your lower lash line. Add mascara and keep your lips light for that smoky look.
