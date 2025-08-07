Raksha Bandhan Throwback: On-Screen Siblings Who Stole Our Hearts, In Pics
The brotherly or sisterly chemistry on the screens has always occupied a particular space in the hearts of the audience. It seems there is hardly any relationship, like bantering, support, and protectiveness, that cannot be portrayed in these relationships, which depict the real-life relationships in the most adorable ways. Whether it is a legendary brother-sister act or two unbreakable acting siblings on-screen, their work makes the story more textured, endearing, and identifiable. The given photo gallery presents some of the most unforgettable sibling couples in movies and TV shows who made people laugh, cry, and have unforgettable experiences. The chemistry, the timing, and their bond render their roles alive, and thus they are adored by generation fans.
With this list, have a walk into the nostalgia, emotions, and the magic on the screen as we retrace the finest on-screen siblings who got us believing in family ties.
Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh
The intimate relationship that exists between the siblings Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra) and Kabir (Ranveer Singh ) in Dil Dhadakne Do is highly realistic and caring. The bond is an emotional display of how siblings can be a support to one another despite life being in disarray.
Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina
Jigra depicts the affective and emotional haste ethno-brotherhood between Satya (Alia Bhatt) and Ankur (Vendang Raina). The sacrifices, loyalty, and resilience that characterize an unbreakable bond of siblinghood are portrayed scenically in the film.
Arjun Rampal and Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone and Arjun Rampal in the film Housefull depict a funny but protective brother and sister. The brother character Arjun is too obnoxious, a tonic to Deepika's behavior, and this generates scenes that are funny and memorable between siblings.
Genelia D’Souza and Prateik Babbar
The intimacy of the brother and the sister is evidenced by the hate-love relationship between Aditi (Genelia Dsouza) and Amit(Prateik Babbar). Although they have their bond and despite the fact that they grew apart because of their personalities, the two individuals are still together.
Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai
In Josh, Max (Shah Rukh Khan) and Shirley Dias(Aishwariya Rai) show the relationship of a protective brother and sister who are headstrong in their thoughts on their relationship.