LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan

Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan

Rakshabandhan is all about celebrating the beautiful bond of siblings, and what is better than a cozy movie night at home? Here is a list of 7 feel-good movies available on OTT platforms you should definitely watch on Rakshabandhan.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
1/8

Kapoor & Sons (Amazon Prime Video)

It is a perfect mix of laughter and emotions. A slice of life drama about rivalry, family, siblings and healing. The star actors include Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor.

Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
2/8

Dil Dhadakne Do (Netflix)

It involves a dysfunctional family, emotional sibling moments and a stylish cruise. Watch this movie to see Priyanka-Ranveer's sweet brother-sister bond.

Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
3/8

Chhichhore (Disney+ Hotstar)

It carries a meaningful life lesson and is ideal for siblings to watch together. A nostalgic ride through family love and college friendships. The star actors include Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
4/8

Rakshabandhan (Zee5)

A film full of desi traditions, emotions, and family feels. This movie is centered entirely around the sibling bond. The star actors are Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.

Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
5/8

Hum Saath-Saath Hain (Netflix, Prime Video)

It is a classic 90s family drama with songs, values and sibling unity. Great for a full family movie marathon with actors- Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
6/8

Piku (SonyLIV, JioCinema)

It is a light, fun and deeply moving film with star actors Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. While not really sibling focused, it is a heartfelt story of emotional bonds and family love.

Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
7/8

Baghban (Amazon Prime Video)

It is ideal for watching with elders in the family. An emotional rollercoaster about values, parents and love among siblings. The stars are Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?