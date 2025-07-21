Rakshabandhan 2025: Watch These Sentimental Movies With Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan
Rakshabandhan is all about celebrating the beautiful bond of siblings, and what is better than a cozy movie night at home? Here is a list of 7 feel-good movies available on OTT platforms you should definitely watch on Rakshabandhan.
Kapoor & Sons (Amazon Prime Video)
It is a perfect mix of laughter and emotions. A slice of life drama about rivalry, family, siblings and healing. The star actors include Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor.
Dil Dhadakne Do (Netflix)
It involves a dysfunctional family, emotional sibling moments and a stylish cruise. Watch this movie to see Priyanka-Ranveer's sweet brother-sister bond.
Chhichhore (Disney+ Hotstar)
It carries a meaningful life lesson and is ideal for siblings to watch together. A nostalgic ride through family love and college friendships. The star actors include Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.
Rakshabandhan (Zee5)
A film full of desi traditions, emotions, and family feels. This movie is centered entirely around the sibling bond. The star actors are Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.
Hum Saath-Saath Hain (Netflix, Prime Video)
It is a classic 90s family drama with songs, values and sibling unity. Great for a full family movie marathon with actors- Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor.
Piku (SonyLIV, JioCinema)
It is a light, fun and deeply moving film with star actors Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. While not really sibling focused, it is a heartfelt story of emotional bonds and family love.
Baghban (Amazon Prime Video)
It is ideal for watching with elders in the family. An emotional rollercoaster about values, parents and love among siblings. The stars are Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.
