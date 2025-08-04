  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States

Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States

Rakshabandhan isn’t just about rakhis and gifts, it’s about the sweets we eat with our families. Every Indian state brings its own flavor to the celebrations. From Punjab to West Bengal, here are 7 states with the dishes they make on occasions such as Raksha bandhan.

By: Last Updated: August 4, 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States - Photo Gallery
1/9

Jharkhand-Thekua and Dhuska Delight

Thekua is a sweet symbol of tradition made with wheat flour and jaggery. Dhuska- fried rice and lentil pancakes, crispy and filling. These are often made in large batches for celebrations and gifting.

Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States - Photo Gallery
2/9

Uttar Pradesh- Pera and Poori Sabzi

Peda is a classic mithai offered during Rakhi rituals, especially in Mathura. Poori Aloo Sabzi is a festive lunch combo loved by every desi family. Meals are often followed by sweets like boondi laddoo or kheer.

Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States - Photo Gallery
3/9

Punjab- Pinni and Rajma Chawal

Pinni is a winter sweet made during festivals for its richness. Rajma chawal serves as a comfort meal for family Rakhi gatherings. Food is often accompanied by kheer or lassi.

Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States - Photo Gallery
4/9

Gujarat- Basundi and thepla

Basundi is a sweetened milk dessert with dry fruits and enjoyed chilled. Thepla is mildly spiced, served fresh with curd or pickles. Rakhi thalis may also include mohanthal or farsan.

Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States - Photo Gallery
5/9

Rajasthan- Ghewar and Dal Baati Churma

Ghewar is a rakhi special, especially during the monsoon season. Dal baati churma is a festive combo that symbolizes rajasthani culture. The meal is completed with chaach and jaggery.

Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States - Photo Gallery
6/9

Maharashtra- Shrikhand and Puran Poli

Shrikhand is flavored with cardamom and saffron, chilled and served with puri. Puran poli is a flatbread stuffed with sweet lentil filling. It is often enjoyed with a side of ghee and warm milk.

Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States - Photo Gallery
7/9

West Bengal- Sandesh and Luchi-Alur Dom

Sandesh, made from chenna, is a light yet rich sweet. Luchi-Alur Dom is a rakhi breakfast favorite in Bengali homes. Other sweets like mishti doi or rasgulla often join the menu.

Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States - Photo Gallery
8/9

South India- Payasam and Medu Vada

Payasam is made with milk, jaggery and rice. Medu vada is crispy on the outside, soft inside. It is often eaten with chutney. Banana leaves and traditional plating elevate the festive vibe.

Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States - Photo Gallery
9/9

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States - Photo Gallery
Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States - Photo Gallery
Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States - Photo Gallery
Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?