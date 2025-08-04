Rakshabandhan Special: Tasty Dishes From 8 Indian States
Rakshabandhan isn’t just about rakhis and gifts, it’s about the sweets we eat with our families. Every Indian state brings its own flavor to the celebrations. From Punjab to West Bengal, here are 7 states with the dishes they make on occasions such as Raksha bandhan.
Jharkhand-Thekua and Dhuska Delight
Thekua is a sweet symbol of tradition made with wheat flour and jaggery. Dhuska- fried rice and lentil pancakes, crispy and filling. These are often made in large batches for celebrations and gifting.
Uttar Pradesh- Pera and Poori Sabzi
Peda is a classic mithai offered during Rakhi rituals, especially in Mathura. Poori Aloo Sabzi is a festive lunch combo loved by every desi family. Meals are often followed by sweets like boondi laddoo or kheer.
Punjab- Pinni and Rajma Chawal
Pinni is a winter sweet made during festivals for its richness. Rajma chawal serves as a comfort meal for family Rakhi gatherings. Food is often accompanied by kheer or lassi.
Gujarat- Basundi and thepla
Basundi is a sweetened milk dessert with dry fruits and enjoyed chilled. Thepla is mildly spiced, served fresh with curd or pickles. Rakhi thalis may also include mohanthal or farsan.
Rajasthan- Ghewar and Dal Baati Churma
Ghewar is a rakhi special, especially during the monsoon season. Dal baati churma is a festive combo that symbolizes rajasthani culture. The meal is completed with chaach and jaggery.
Maharashtra- Shrikhand and Puran Poli
Shrikhand is flavored with cardamom and saffron, chilled and served with puri. Puran poli is a flatbread stuffed with sweet lentil filling. It is often enjoyed with a side of ghee and warm milk.
West Bengal- Sandesh and Luchi-Alur Dom
Sandesh, made from chenna, is a light yet rich sweet. Luchi-Alur Dom is a rakhi breakfast favorite in Bengali homes. Other sweets like mishti doi or rasgulla often join the menu.
South India- Payasam and Medu Vada
Payasam is made with milk, jaggery and rice. Medu vada is crispy on the outside, soft inside. It is often eaten with chutney. Banana leaves and traditional plating elevate the festive vibe.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.