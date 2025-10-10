Rakul Preet Singh Birthday Special: 7 Hot & Sexy Traditional Outfits to Wear on Diwali Parties
Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating her birthday, making it the perfect time to look back at her most stunning fashion moments. Rakul Preet Singh always turns heads in her traditional outfits, whether it’s about deep-neck blouses or sexy shimmery lehengas, they are all perfect for this Diwali 2025.
Rakul Preet Singh Hot & Sexy Traditional Outfits
Let’s take a look at Rakul Preet Singh hot and sexy outfits that are perfect for you to wear on a Diwali party.
Rakul Preet Singh in Silver Saree
Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a silver saree with a grey embellished design. She paired it with a grey embellished blouse with a deep V-neck.
Rakul Preet Singh in Embellished Lehenga
Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in an embellished lehenga with a heavy embroidered silver blouse. Her blouse features intricate sequin work and a deep neckline with unique shoulder detailing.
Rakul Preet Singh in Peach Anarkali Suit
Rakul Preet Singh looks glamorous in a peach anarkali suit with a silver embellished work and a deep V-neck. She paired it with a matching sheer dupatta.
Rakul Preet Singh in Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh looks screaming hot in a plain blue sequin saree with mirror work on the border. She paired it with a heavily mirrored design blouse with a plunging neckline.
Rakul Preet Singh in Shimmering Saree
Rakul Preet Singh looks absolutely stunning in a sequined beige saree with a blend of blue tones. She paired it with a plain satin blouse with a plunging neckline.
Rakul Preet Singh in Boho Skirt & Top
Rakul Preet Singh turns heads in a boho outfit featuring a purple skirt with a multicolored waves design. She paired it with a multicolored bralette with a deep V-neck.
Rakul Preet Singh in Green Netted Saree
Rakul Preet Singh turns the heat up in a dark green sequin saree with a netted pallu. She paired it with an off-shoulder corset-like blouse.
Disclamier
The photo gallery and images are intended purely for fashion and style inspiration. All looks and outfits featured are based on publicly available appearances of the celebrity. There is no intention to objectify or sensationalize.