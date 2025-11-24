LIVE TV
  • From JENNIFER LOPEZ to MADHURI DIXIT: Rama Raju Mantena Udaipur Wedding Performances REVEALED

From JENNIFER LOPEZ to MADHURI DIXIT: Rama Raju Mantena Udaipur Wedding Performances REVEALED

Rama Raju Mantena’s Udaipur wedding featured some of the biggest global and Bollywood performers. The stars brought a mix of international glamour and desi energy to the celebrations. From Madhuri Dixit to Jennifer Lopez, here’s a list of 8 superstars who performed at the Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding this November 2025.

By: Last Updated: November 24, 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Jennifer Lopez Performance
1/9

Jennifer Lopez Performance

She delivered a high-voltage concert set featuring her top hits. She stunned the crowd with multiple glamorous outfit changes.

Madhuri Dixit Performance
2/9

Madhuri Dixit Performance

Madhuri delivered a classic, graceful Bollywood performance. She is known for expressive dance and timeless charm. She recreated iconic moves that wowed the audience.

Kriti Sanon Performance
3/9

Kriti Sanon Performance

Kriti delivered a lively, energetic performance. She danced to upbeat Bollywood tracks. She looked radiant in her festive stage outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor Performance
4/9

Janhvi Kapoor Performance

Janhvi presented a graceful, elegant dance performance. She wore a stunning traditional outfit that suited the theme.

Ranveer Singh Performance
5/9

Ranveer Singh Performance

Ranveer performed with unmatched energy and charisma. She danced to his popular Bollywood tracks. He set the tone for a fun, electric sangeet night.

Shahid Kapoor Performance
6/9

Shahid Kapoor Performance

He showcased his signature smooth, sharp dance moves. He impressed guests with his effortless charm. He brought a cool, polished vibe to the stage.

Jacqueline Fernandez Performance
7/9

Jacqueline Fernandez Performance

She performed a high-energy dance routine. She is known for her flexibility and stage appeal. She got the audience excited with her upbeat songs.

Varun Dhawan Performance
8/9

Varun Dhawan Performance

He entertained with a youthful, power-packed performance. He prepared a fun Bollywood dance sequence. He engaged directly with the audience to boost energy.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

