From JENNIFER LOPEZ to MADHURI DIXIT: Rama Raju Mantena Udaipur Wedding Performances REVEALED
Rama Raju Mantena’s Udaipur wedding featured some of the biggest global and Bollywood performers. The stars brought a mix of international glamour and desi energy to the celebrations. From Madhuri Dixit to Jennifer Lopez, here’s a list of 8 superstars who performed at the Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding this November 2025.
Jennifer Lopez Performance
She delivered a high-voltage concert set featuring her top hits. She stunned the crowd with multiple glamorous outfit changes.
Madhuri Dixit Performance
Madhuri delivered a classic, graceful Bollywood performance. She is known for expressive dance and timeless charm. She recreated iconic moves that wowed the audience.
Kriti Sanon Performance
Kriti delivered a lively, energetic performance. She danced to upbeat Bollywood tracks. She looked radiant in her festive stage outfit.
Janhvi Kapoor Performance
Janhvi presented a graceful, elegant dance performance. She wore a stunning traditional outfit that suited the theme.
Ranveer Singh Performance
Ranveer performed with unmatched energy and charisma. She danced to his popular Bollywood tracks. He set the tone for a fun, electric sangeet night.
Shahid Kapoor Performance
He showcased his signature smooth, sharp dance moves. He impressed guests with his effortless charm. He brought a cool, polished vibe to the stage.
Jacqueline Fernandez Performance
She performed a high-energy dance routine. She is known for her flexibility and stage appeal. She got the audience excited with her upbeat songs.
Varun Dhawan Performance
He entertained with a youthful, power-packed performance. He prepared a fun Bollywood dance sequence. He engaged directly with the audience to boost energy.
