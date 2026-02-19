Ramadan Mubarak 2026: 110+ Ramzan Kareem Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Sehri Dua, Roza Photos and Status for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Ramadan Mubarak 2026: Ramadan marks the beginning of a sacred month filled with prayer, reflection, fasting, and spiritual growth for Muslims around the world. As families and friends come together to observe sehri and iftar, exchange heartfelt greetings, and strengthen their faith, sharing meaningful wishes and duas becomes an important part of the celebration.
If you’re looking for the perfect words to send to your loved ones, here are Ramazan Kareem wishes, messages, quotes, Sehri duas, Roza phots, and more to share with your friends, families, and loved ones.
When Is Ramadan 2026?
Ramadan 2026, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is expected to begin in India around February 18–19, following the sighting of the crescent moon on February 17. Traditionally, India observes the start of Ramadan a day after Saudi Arabia, where the moon is usually sighted first. The month involves fasting from dawn (suhoor) until sunset (iftar), abstaining from food, drink, and water during daylight hours.
Ramadan Wishes
Ramadan Mubarak! May this holy month bring peace, prosperity, and happiness into your life.
May Allah accept your fasts, prayers, and good deeds this Ramadan.
Wishing you a blessed Ramadan filled with spiritual growth and countless blessings.
May this Ramadan purify your heart and strengthen your faith.
Ramadan Mubarak! May your home be filled with light and your heart with gratitude.
May Allah shower His mercy upon you and your family this sacred month.
Wishing you patience, reflection, and countless rewards during Ramadan.
May every fast you observe bring you closer to Allah.
Ramadan is a time of forgiveness—may all your sins be forgiven.
May your duas be answered and your hardships eased this Ramadan.
Wishing you joy at every iftar and peace in every prayer.
May this Ramadan inspire kindness, compassion, and generosity in your life.
Ramadan Mubarak! May your faith grow stronger with each passing day.
May Allah grant you good health and abundant blessings throughout this holy month.
Wishing you a month filled with reflection, discipline, and divine mercy.
May your heart be illuminated with the نور of faith this Ramadan.
Ramadan Mubarak! May your sacrifices be accepted and rewarded.
May this sacred month bring harmony and unity to your family.
Wishing you a meaningful Ramadan filled with spiritual elevation.
May Allah’s blessings guide you and protect you always.
Ramzan Kareem! May your fasts and prayers be accepted.
Wishing you a generous and joyful Ramzan Kareem.
Ramzan Kareem! May your heart be filled with peace and contentment.
May this Ramzan Kareem bring countless blessings into your life.
Ramzan Kareem! May Allah’s mercy shine upon you today and always.
Sending you warm wishes this Ramzan Kareem for a month full of barakah.
Ramzan Kareem! May your home be filled with love and light.
Wishing you strength and sabr during this blessed Ramzan Kareem.
Ramzan Kareem! May your duas be answered and your faith renewed.
Ramzan Kareem! May Allah bless you with happiness and success.
Ramadan Messages
Ramadan Mubarak! May this holy month bring you closer to Allah and fill your life with peace and blessings.
As the crescent moon shines bright, may your heart be filled with faith and your home with happiness.
May this Ramadan cleanse your soul, strengthen your iman, and guide you on the right path.
Wishing you a month of reflection, patience, and spiritual growth.
May Allah accept your fasts, prayers, and good deeds this Ramadan.
Ramadan is a time of mercy and forgiveness—may you receive both in abundance.
May every iftar bring gratitude and every suhoor bring strength.
This Ramadan, may your duas be answered and your heart find contentment.
May the light of Ramadan brighten your life and remove all darkness.
Wishing you countless blessings and a peaceful heart this sacred month.
May this Ramadan inspire you to spread kindness and generosity.
May Allah grant you sabr in fasting and reward you for every sacrifice.
Ramadan Mubarak! May your faith grow stronger each day.
May this holy month bring unity, harmony, and love to your family.
May Allah’s mercy and grace surround you throughout Ramadan.
Let this Ramadan be a time to renew your faith and purify your soul.
May your prayers bring you closer to your dreams and aspirations.
Ramadan teaches discipline—may it bring strength and clarity to your life.
Wishing you peace in your heart and barakah in your home.
May this Ramadan mark the beginning of new hope and endless blessings for you.
Ramadan Kareem! May Allah’s generosity bless you today and always.
Ramadan Kareem! May this month bring you joy, peace, and prosperity.
Wishing you a blessed Ramadan Kareem filled with mercy and forgiveness.
Ramadan Kareem! May your fasts be easy and your rewards be many.
May this Ramadan Kareem bring barakah into every aspect of your life.
Ramadan Kareem! May your heart be filled with gratitude and faith.
Sending warm wishes for a peaceful and prosperous Ramadan Kareem.
Ramadan Kareem! May Allah guide you and protect you always.
May this Ramadan Kareem open the doors of success and happiness for you.
Ramadan Kareem! May your duas be answered and your faith renewed.
Ramadan Quotes
“Ramadan is not just about fasting; it’s about cleansing the soul and strengthening faith.”
“When the month of Ramadan begins, the gates of mercy are opened.”
“Ramadan is the month of forgiveness, compassion, and spiritual renewal.”
“Fasting is the shield that protects the heart from worldly distractions.”
“Ramadan teaches patience, gratitude, and self-control.”
“Let this Ramadan be the month you return to Allah with a pure heart.”
“The hunger of Ramadan reminds us of the blessings we often take for granted.”
“Ramadan is the perfect time to reset your soul and refocus your faith.”
“With every fast, you strengthen your connection with the Almighty.”
“Ramadan is a journey from self-restraint to self-improvement.”
“The beauty of Ramadan lies in its power to transform hearts.”
“Ramadan is a reminder that discipline leads to spiritual growth.”
“May this Ramadan bring light to your heart and peace to your soul.”
“Ramadan is the month where duas rise higher and blessings fall abundantly.”
“True fasting is not just of the body, but of the tongue, eyes, and heart.”
“Ramadan is the season of mercy and the harvest of good deeds.”
“Every sunset in Ramadan is a reminder that ease follows patience.”
“In Ramadan, even a small act of kindness carries great reward.”
“Let Ramadan be the reason your faith becomes stronger than ever.”
“Ramadan is a gift — cherish every moment of it.”
“The Quran was revealed in Ramadan — let it guide your heart.”
“Ramadan is not about what you give up, but what you gain spiritually.”
“May your fasts be accepted and your prayers answered this Ramadan.”
“Ramadan teaches us that with hardship comes ease.”
“A sincere heart in Ramadan is worth more than worldly treasures.”
“Ramadan is the month to purify intentions and strengthen belief.”
“The nights of Ramadan are filled with unseen blessings.”
“Ramadan is the time to forgive, seek forgiveness, and start anew.”
“May Ramadan fill your life with barakah and endless mercy.”
“Ramadan is a reminder that the strongest believer is the one who practices patience.”
Ramadan WhatsApp Status
Ramadan Mubarak May Allah accept our fasts and prayers.
Fasting today, grateful always #Ramadan
Ya Allah, make this Ramadan life-changing for me.
Ramadan vibes: Prayer. Patience. Peace.
Sehri done Ready for a blessed fast.
Iftar time is my favorite time of the day
Ramadan is not a month, it’s a blessing.
May this Ramadan purify our hearts.
Sabr + Salah = Strong Iman
Fasting is discipline, Ramadan is transformation.
Ramadan Kareem to everyone
Collecting blessings, one fast at a time.
More duas, less worries
Ya Allah, forgive us and guide us.
Ramadan: The month of mercy and forgiveness.
Peace in my heart this Ramadan
Every sunset brings hope. #Iftar
Ramadan goals: Faith over fear.
Keep calm, it’s Ramadan
Spiritual reset mode: ON.
Ramadan is the month of the Quran
May our duas reach the heavens.
Gratitude tastes better at Iftar.
Ramadan reminds us to be kind.
Strength through fasting
Let your faith shine brighter this Ramadan.
Blessed beyond words this holy month.
A month to forgive and be forgiven.
Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family
Counting blessings, not calories.