“Ramayana” Teaser Out: First Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram Revealed
The Ramayana teaser is out on 3rd July 2025, giving fans their first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic film. The teaser has been launched worldwide, including special screenings in India and a billboard showcase in New York’s Times Square. This marks the start of the film’s promotion ahead of its Diwali 2026 release.
Ramayana Teaser Released On 3rd July 2025
The much-awaited Ramayana teaser officially dropped on July 3, 2025, sparking excitement among fans worldwide.
Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Lord Ram
The teaser offers the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor portraying the iconic role of Lord Ram, capturing attention with his powerful presence.
Global Launch And Special Screenings
The teaser was launched globally, including fan screenings across multiple Indian cities and a spectacular billboard display in New York’s Times Square.
Yash as Ravana
Yash’s first glimpse as Ravana in the teaser has taken everyone by storm. With his intense gaze, fierce aura, and larger-than-life presence, he commands the screen like never before. This isn't the Ravana we’re used to—Yash brings a magnetic blend of power, depth, and unpredictability, setting the stage for a bold new take on the epic villain.
Release Scheduled for Diwali 2026
The film is set for a grand two-part release, with Part 1 planned for Diwali 2026, promising a cinematic spectacle.