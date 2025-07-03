Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • “Ramayana” Teaser Out: First Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram Revealed

“Ramayana” Teaser Out: First Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram Revealed

The Ramayana teaser is out on 3rd July 2025, giving fans their first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic film. The teaser has been launched worldwide, including special screenings in India and a billboard showcase in New York’s Times Square. This marks the start of the film’s promotion ahead of its Diwali 2026 release.

By: Sumaya Rathor Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
“Ramayana” Teaser Out: First Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram Revealed - Gallery Image
1/5

Ramayana Teaser Released On 3rd July 2025

The much-awaited Ramayana teaser officially dropped on July 3, 2025, sparking excitement among fans worldwide.

“Ramayana” Teaser Out: First Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram Revealed - Gallery Image
2/5

Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Lord Ram

The teaser offers the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor portraying the iconic role of Lord Ram, capturing attention with his powerful presence.

“Ramayana” Teaser Out: First Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram Revealed - Gallery Image
3/5

Global Launch And Special Screenings

The teaser was launched globally, including fan screenings across multiple Indian cities and a spectacular billboard display in New York’s Times Square.

“Ramayana” Teaser Out: First Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram Revealed - Gallery Image
4/5

Yash as Ravana

Yash’s first glimpse as Ravana in the teaser has taken everyone by storm. With his intense gaze, fierce aura, and larger-than-life presence, he commands the screen like never before. This isn't the Ravana we’re used to—Yash brings a magnetic blend of power, depth, and unpredictability, setting the stage for a bold new take on the epic villain.

“Ramayana” Teaser Out: First Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram Revealed - Gallery Image
5/5

Release Scheduled for Diwali 2026

The film is set for a grand two-part release, with Part 1 planned for Diwali 2026, promising a cinematic spectacle.

“Ramayana” Teaser Out: First Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram Revealed - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?