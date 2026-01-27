Ranabaali FIRST Look Revealed: Vijay-Rashmika On Screen Romance After 7 Years! Release Date, Story & All Movie Details Inside
The first look of Ranabaali is out, and it has instantly sparked massive buzz across social media. The makers have revealed just enough to grab attention, while keeping everything else tightly under wraps. The film marks the much-awaited reunion of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna after seven years, adding major buzz to the project. From storyline to cast details, here are all the details about the new film Ranabaali.
Ranabaali First Look
The first look of Ranabaali has been officially unveiled by the makers. It showcases a raw, intense and rugged avatar of Vijay Deverakonda, hinting at a powerful and violent narrative.
Ranabaali Release Date
Ranabaali is set to release theatrically on September 11, 2026. The date positions the film as a major pan-India release for the year.
Ranabaali Story
The film is believed to be set against a historical backdrop, revolving around rebellion, oppression and resistance. The narrative reportedly explores the brutality of colonial rule and the rise of a fearless hero.
Ranabaali Cast
Vijay Deverakonda plays the lead role in a never-seen-before intense avatar. Rashmika Mandanna stars as the female lead, marking a much-anticipated reunion with Vijay.
Ranabaali Language
Ranabaali will release in multiple Indian languages. Its confirmed versions include Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.