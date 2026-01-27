LIVE TV
business news Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news snow storm goldy brar Canada India relations
  • Ranabaali FIRST Look Revealed: Vijay-Rashmika On Screen Romance After 7 Years! Release Date, Story & All Movie Details Inside

Ranabaali FIRST Look Revealed: Vijay-Rashmika On Screen Romance After 7 Years! Release Date, Story & All Movie Details Inside

The first look of Ranabaali is out, and it has instantly sparked massive buzz across social media. The makers have revealed just enough to grab attention, while keeping everything else tightly under wraps. The film marks the much-awaited reunion of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna after seven years, adding major buzz to the project. From storyline to cast details, here are all the details about the new film Ranabaali.

Published By: Published: January 27, 2026 11:32:40 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ranabaali First Look
1/6
Ranabaali FIRST Look Revealed: Vijay-Rashmika Reunite After 7 Years! Release Date, Story & All Movie Details Inside

Ranabaali First Look

The first look of Ranabaali has been officially unveiled by the makers. It showcases a raw, intense and rugged avatar of Vijay Deverakonda, hinting at a powerful and violent narrative.

Ranabaali Release Date
2/6

Ranabaali Release Date

Ranabaali is set to release theatrically on September 11, 2026. The date positions the film as a major pan-India release for the year.

Ranabaali Story
3/6

Ranabaali Story

The film is believed to be set against a historical backdrop, revolving around rebellion, oppression and resistance. The narrative reportedly explores the brutality of colonial rule and the rise of a fearless hero.

Ranabaali Cast
4/6

Ranabaali Cast

Vijay Deverakonda plays the lead role in a never-seen-before intense avatar. Rashmika Mandanna stars as the female lead, marking a much-anticipated reunion with Vijay.

Ranabaali Language
5/6

Ranabaali Language

Ranabaali will release in multiple Indian languages. Its confirmed versions include Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

