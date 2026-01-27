Ranabaali FIRST Look Revealed: Vijay-Rashmika On Screen Romance After 7 Years! Release Date, Story & All Movie Details Inside

The first look of Ranabaali is out, and it has instantly sparked massive buzz across social media. The makers have revealed just enough to grab attention, while keeping everything else tightly under wraps. The film marks the much-awaited reunion of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna after seven years, adding major buzz to the project. From storyline to cast details, here are all the details about the new film Ranabaali.