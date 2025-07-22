- Home>
- Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, Amitabh Bachan in Fakt Purusho Maate: 7 Actors Who Nailed Godly Avatars in Films
Indian cinema has seen some A-list actors who played epic god-like roles and made mythology and fantasy movies a big box office hit. Audience got the opportunity to see big screen stars, including Amitabh Bachan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and others. Let’s explore 7 remarkable performances in which Indian celebrities stunned the audience with their transformations.
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana Part 1 and 2
Ramayana Part 1 is a much-awaited movie that will cover Lord Rama’s early life, marriage, exile, and his legendary journey. The movie will be directed by Nitesh Tiwar with a whopping budget of Rs 4000 crore. Actor Ranbir Kapoor will be featured as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
Prabhas in Adipurush
Adipurush, a mythological action film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, directed by Om Raut. The movie starred Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The character and transformation of Prabhas made a powerful impact on the visuals.
NT Rama Rao in Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham
Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham, a classic film that is based on Mahabharata, showed the divine friendship and conflict between Lord Krishna and Arjuna. Telugu actor NT Rama Rao played Lord Krishna in this movie.
Dara Singh in Bajrangbali
Bajragbali, a Hindu historical movie directed and produced by Chandrakant. Legendary actor Dara Singh played Lord Hanuman in this epic movie. He is also widely known for his role in popular TV serial Rmayana.
Amitabh Bachchan in Fakt Purusho Maate
Fakt Purusho Maate is all set to premiere on OTT platform JOJO App dedicated to premium Gujarati content. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan plays a divine guide role who helps others with his iconic skills against generational clash.
Akshay Kumar in Oh My God and OMG 2
Oh My God is a satirical comedy movie directed by Umesh Shukla, starring Akshay Kumar, who played the role of Lord Krishna, who guides an atheist Kanji.
Sanjay Dutt in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!
Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, a fun-loving movie, starring Sanjay Dutt as Yamraaj. The movie portrayed a different and cool image of the Grim Reaper, who drives vintage cars and is dressed in stylish clothes.