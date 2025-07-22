Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, Amitabh Bachan in Fakt Purusho Maate: 7 Actors Who Nailed Godly Avatars in Films

Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana Part 1 and 2

Ramayana Part 1 is a much-awaited movie that will cover Lord Rama’s early life, marriage, exile, and his legendary journey. The movie will be directed by Nitesh Tiwar with a whopping budget of Rs 4000 crore. Actor Ranbir Kapoor will be featured as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.