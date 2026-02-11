Ranbir Kapoor–Sai Pallavi to Akshay Kumar–Wamiqa Gabbi: Meet 6 New Bollywood On Screen Pairings of 2026

Indian fans are eagerly looking forward to an exciting year at the movies in 2026 with several big stars coming together for the first time. The buzz is especially strong around fresh on-screen pairings that promise compelling performances and new chemistry. From Ramayana’s Ranbir Kapoor–Sai Pallavi to Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi, these actors are set to share the screen in much anticipated projects. Here’s a look at the top upcoming on-screen pairing creating a stir.