Ranbir Kapoor–Sai Pallavi to Akshay Kumar–Wamiqa Gabbi: Meet 6 New Bollywood On Screen Pairings of 2026
Indian fans are eagerly looking forward to an exciting year at the movies in 2026 with several big stars coming together for the first time. The buzz is especially strong around fresh on-screen pairings that promise compelling performances and new chemistry. From Ramayana’s Ranbir Kapoor–Sai Pallavi to Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi, these actors are set to share the screen in much anticipated projects. Here’s a look at the top upcoming on-screen pairing creating a stir.
Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi - Ramayana Part 1
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are set to share the screen in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological epic Ramayana. In the two part film, Ranbir will portray Lord Rama while Sai Pallavi will play Goddess Sita. The ambitious project is planned as a two part release with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 scheduled for Diwali 2027.
Akshay Kumar & Wamiqa Gabbi - Bhoot Bangla
Akshay Kumar teams up with Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhoot Bangla directed by Priyadarshan. Blending horror and comedy, the film promises an entertaining mix of laughs and scares along with a new on screen dynamic. Bhoot Bangla is slated for a theatrical release on 15 May 2026.
Adivi Sesh & Mrunal Thakur - Dacoit
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur come together for the first time in Dacoit directed by Shaneil Deo. This pan India project is scheduled for release in April 2026.
Lakshya and Ananya Panday
Lakshya and Ananya Panday are set to romance each other for the first time in the romantic comedy Chand Mera Dil. The film releasing this year will mark their debut pairing and is expected to bring fresh energy to the screen.
Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor - Tu Yaa Main
A striking blend of indie credibility and new age glamour, Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor make their first on-screen appearance together in the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film thrives on contrasting energies, tension, and psychological drama. The film is slated to release on 13th February 2026.
Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri - O Romeo
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s new pairing has already generated excitement with the trailer and songs of O Romeo. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film promises a passionate love story layered with drama and music. O Romeo is set to hit cinemas on 13 February 2026, just ahead of Valentine’s Week.
Disclaimer
Release dates and film details mentioned above are based on publicly available information and are subject to change as per the makers’ announcements.