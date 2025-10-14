Rangoli Ideas For Diwali 2025: Top 6 Stunning Designs To Try At Home For a Vibrant & Colorful Vibe

LIVE TV
Diwali is a festival full of lights and colors and without a rangoli, it seems incomplete. From modern styles to vibrant flower patterns, rangolis add life to every doorstep. This year, experiment with colors and textures to make your home glow even brighter than the diyas. Here are 6 rangoli design inspiration to try this Diwali 2025:

October 14, 2025
Floral petal rangoli
Floral petal rangoli

It is made using rose, marigold and jasmine petals. It brings natural fragrance and beauty to your entrance.

Peacock inspired rangoli
Peacock inspired rangoli

It is a symbol of elegance and pride, perfect for festive vibes. Mix shades of green, blue and gold for the feathers.

Mandala style rangoli
Mandala style rangoli

It is symmetrical and calming. It represents harmony and balance. It can be drawn using powder colors or flower petals.

Diya pattern rangoli
Diya pattern rangoli

Diyas form the core of this design, symbolizing light over darkness. You can even place real diyas inside for glowing effects.

Minimalist white rangoli
Minimalist white rangoli

It is simple, elegant and culturally rooted. It is drawn using rice flour paste for tradition and purity.

Geometric fusion rangoli
Geometric fusion rangoli

It is a modern twist on the classic art form. It combines circles, triangles and squares in a bold pattern.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Images and designs are for inspiration purposes only. Actual rangoli results may vary based on materials, space, and artistic interpretation.

