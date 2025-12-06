LIVE TV
india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi' geopolitical impact putin
  • Ranveer Singh EXPOSED: Dhurandhar Release Shock Fans- Full Truth Inside

Ranveer Singh EXPOSED: Dhurandhar Release Shock Fans- Full Truth Inside

Dhurandhar released and Ranveer Singh is again in full media attention. Fans are impressed with his intense spy role in the film. The movie has also brought some controversy, making him even more talked about.

By: Last Updated: December 6, 2025 | 12:13 AM IST
Ranveer Singh Birthday & Age
1/6

Ranveer Singh Birthday & Age

Ranveer Singh was born on 6 July 1985 in Mumbai, and he is 40 years old now. Even after so many years in Bollywood, his energy and star power still make him one of the top actors.

Ranveer Singh Wife
2/6

Ranveer Singh Wife

He is married to actress Deepika Padukone, one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their marriage always keeps them in the spotlight and fans adore their bond.

Dhurandhar Movie Release
3/6

Dhurandhar Movie Release

Ranveer’s latest film Dhurandhar has just hit theatres, and people are calling it his strong comeback. His tough spy character has surprised many who usually see him in colorful and fun roles.

Public Buzz & Controversy
4/6

Public Buzz & Controversy

The movie has created some negativity too. Few groups are upset over certain things and online debates are happening nonstop. The attention — both good and bad — is making Ranveer trend everywhere.

What’s Next For Him
5/6

What’s Next For Him

Right now, everyone is watching Dhurandhar’s box office performance. If audiences love it, Ranveer’s star power will shine brighter. This release is a big test for his career in 2025.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

