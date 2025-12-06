Ranveer Singh EXPOSED: Dhurandhar Release Shock Fans- Full Truth Inside
Dhurandhar released and Ranveer Singh is again in full media attention. Fans are impressed with his intense spy role in the film. The movie has also brought some controversy, making him even more talked about.
Ranveer Singh Birthday & Age
Ranveer Singh was born on 6 July 1985 in Mumbai, and he is 40 years old now. Even after so many years in Bollywood, his energy and star power still make him one of the top actors.
Ranveer Singh Wife
He is married to actress Deepika Padukone, one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their marriage always keeps them in the spotlight and fans adore their bond.
Dhurandhar Movie Release
Ranveer’s latest film Dhurandhar has just hit theatres, and people are calling it his strong comeback. His tough spy character has surprised many who usually see him in colorful and fun roles.
Public Buzz & Controversy
The movie has created some negativity too. Few groups are upset over certain things and online debates are happening nonstop. The attention — both good and bad — is making Ranveer trend everywhere.
What’s Next For Him
Right now, everyone is watching Dhurandhar’s box office performance. If audiences love it, Ranveer’s star power will shine brighter. This release is a big test for his career in 2025.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.