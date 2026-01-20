LIVE TV
  Ranya Rao Stepfather DGP Ramachandra Rao's SEX Harassment Video Gone Viral: Karnataka Public Shocked | South Indian Actress Controversies & Latest Updates

Ranya Rao Stepfather DGP Ramachandra Rao’s SEX Harassment Video Gone Viral: Karnataka Public Shocked | South Indian Actress Controversies & Latest Updates

Ranya Rao, an Indian actress, is trending after her stepfather (Karnataka DGP) Ramachandra Rao’s alleged “obscene” video went viral online. As per the controversy spread, people started searching who is Ranya Rao, her film career and past controversies. From the viral DGP video angle to Ranya Rao’s gold smuggling case, here’s everything you need to know.

Published: January 20, 2026 16:21:44 IST
Ranya Rao Is In Jail?
1/6
Ranya Rao Stepfather DGP Ramachandra Rao's SEX Harassment Video Gone Viral: Karnataka Public Shocked | South Indian Actress Controversies & Latest Updates

Ranya Rao Is In Jail?

Ranya Rao is currently in jail. Her legal trouble has already kept her in the spotlight even before the DGP controversy spread. Because she is a known face, every update about her jail case gets instant attention.

Ranya Rao's Stepfather: Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao
2/6

Ranya Rao's Stepfather: Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao

Ranya Rao is reported to be the stepdaughter of Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao. This connection is the main reason her name is being mentioned in the viral scandal.

Ranya Rao Stepfather Kissing Video Goes Viral: What's The Controversy?
3/6

Ranya Rao Stepfather Kissing Video Goes Viral: What's The Controversy?

Viral clips allegedly linked to DGP Ramachandra Rao show him in an obscene situation. Reports claim the video was filmed in an office setting with India's flag visible in background, making it more serious and shocking.

Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case
4/6

Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case

Ranya Rao has already been in news earlier due to her gold smuggling case. She is currently in jail, which is why her name is already under heavy public attention.

Action Against DGP Ramachandra Rao
5/6

Action Against DGP Ramachandra Rao

After the obscene video clips went viral, the Karnataka government reportedly took strict action. DGP Ramachandra Rao was suspended, and an inquiry was ordered into the matter.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

