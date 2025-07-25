Rasgulla: Who Really Invented This Sweet Icon?

Rasgulla (or rosogulla) is one of the most loved sweet dishes in all of India. It is made from curdled milk being soaked in a sugary syrup. It is mostly consumed during celebrations, be it festivals or special occasions, Rasgulla is one of the best sweets to celebrate with. It’s unique texture and sweet taste makes it different from other sweets, it is a small ball filled with sugary syrup that explodes with its flavours when eating. Rasgulla has been around for generations, it has been a fan favourite for as long as we remember.

The thing that is more interesting than the texture of a rasgulla is it’s origin story. While West Bengal proudly claims it as its own, Odisha contests this, citing centuries old temple traditions, the sweet’s origins are shrouded in history. It ranges from Odisha to West Bengal with both claiming its originality, read below to figure out which state actually did invent it: