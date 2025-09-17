Rashmika Mandanna Looking Hot in These 6 Films Showing Her Bold Side: From Animal To Pushpa
Rashmika Mandanna knows how to turn up the heat on screen, which has made her the National Crush and a favorite of many! Fans love watching her fearless and steamy performances. Here is a list of top 6 Rashmika Mandanna movies where she looks bold and beautiful as always.
Geetha Govindam (2018)
It is a Telugu romantic-comedy where Rashmika portrays Geetha, adding depth to the narrative. Her graceful yet bold performance in this film made it a box-office success.
Dear Comrade (2019)
It is a Telugu action-drama where Rashmika delivers an emotionally intense role as Aparna. She makes it socially relevant by highlighting the struggles of women in sports.
Pushpa: The Rise (2021)
It is a Telugu action-thriller where Rashmika plays Srivalli. Srivalli's songs instantly became fan favorites. This movie was a massive national sensation.
Sita Ramam (2022)
It is a romantic drama where Rashmika plays Afreen, a character linking the story's present with the past. This film's visuals and emotional depth made her role stand out.
Animal (2023)
It was a mainstream blockbuster in Bollywood which helped Rashmika gain fame pan-India. She brought drama and maintained emotional balance through her role as Geetanjali.
Kirik Party (2016)
It is a Kannada film where Rashmika portrays a pivotal character. Her role connected strongly with young audiences, making this film a success in Kannada film industry.
