LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Rashmika Mandanna EXPOSED: Age, Movies, Engagement News, Relationship With Vijay Deverakonda Full Details Revealed!

Rashmika Mandanna EXPOSED: Age, Movies, Engagement News, Relationship With Vijay Deverakonda Full Details Revealed!

Rashmika Mandanna, the “National crush” of India, has been the talk of the town again. She reportedly got secretly engaged to Vijay Deverakonda in October 2025, leaving fans thrilled. Reports suggest the two might have a destination wedding in Udaipur in 2026. here’s everything you need to know about Rashmika Mandanna.

By: Last Updated: November 13, 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rashmika Mandanna's Age
1/7

Rashmika Mandanna's Age

Rashmika Mandanna was born on April 5, 1996. She is 29 years old, as of 2025.

Rashmika Mandanna's Movies
2/7

Rashmika Mandanna's Movies

She made her debut with Kirik Party (2016) in Kannada cinema. She gained major fame with Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Her latest releases include "The Girlfriend" (2025).

Rashmika Mandanna Engagement
3/7

Rashmika Mandanna Engagement

According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got secretly engaged in October 2025. The event was a private ceremony with only family and a few friends present.

Rashmika & Vijay Kiss
4/7

Rashmika & Vijay Kiss

During the success event of "The Girlfriend", Vijay kissed Rashmika's hand on stage. Fans called it a confirmation of their relationship.

Rashmika Mandanna Boyfriend
5/7

Rashmika Mandanna Boyfriend

Rashmika recently called Vijay a "blessing" during a media interaction. She said, "He's been my biggest support system; I wish everyone has a person like him."

Rashmika Mandanna Wedding
6/7

Rashmika Mandanna Wedding

As per multiple media reports, the couple plans to marry in February 2026. The date being discussed is February 26, 2026.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS