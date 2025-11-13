Rashmika Mandanna EXPOSED: Age, Movies, Engagement News, Relationship With Vijay Deverakonda Full Details Revealed!
Rashmika Mandanna, the “National crush” of India, has been the talk of the town again. She reportedly got secretly engaged to Vijay Deverakonda in October 2025, leaving fans thrilled. Reports suggest the two might have a destination wedding in Udaipur in 2026. here’s everything you need to know about Rashmika Mandanna.
Rashmika Mandanna's Age
Rashmika Mandanna was born on April 5, 1996. She is 29 years old, as of 2025.
Rashmika Mandanna's Movies
She made her debut with Kirik Party (2016) in Kannada cinema. She gained major fame with Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Her latest releases include "The Girlfriend" (2025).
Rashmika Mandanna Engagement
According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got secretly engaged in October 2025. The event was a private ceremony with only family and a few friends present.
Rashmika & Vijay Kiss
During the success event of "The Girlfriend", Vijay kissed Rashmika's hand on stage. Fans called it a confirmation of their relationship.
Rashmika Mandanna Boyfriend
Rashmika recently called Vijay a "blessing" during a media interaction. She said, "He's been my biggest support system; I wish everyone has a person like him."
Rashmika Mandanna Wedding
As per multiple media reports, the couple plans to marry in February 2026. The date being discussed is February 26, 2026.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.