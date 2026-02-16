Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Invite LEAKED? Truth Behind The Viral Card Revealed | Internet Reacts to Surprise Marriage Rumors
A “leaked wedding invite” has sent fans into a frenzy over Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s allegedly wedding. Social media is buzzing with claims that the beloved on-screen pair may tie the knot by month-end. Recent public sightings of the duo together have only intensified speculation. Fans are calling it the most awaited celebrity wedding in South Indian cinema.
Rashmika & Vijay Wedding Invite Leaked
A wedding invitation allegedly belonging to the couple is circulating on social media. The invite suggests they may marry on 26 February 2026 in a small, private ceremony. Reports claim the wedding could take place at a heritage venue in Udaipur, with close family in attendance. A reception for friends and film industry guests is reportedly planned in Hyderabad in early March.
Vijay & Rashmika Latest News
The actors were recently spotted arriving in Mumbai amid wedding rumours. Paparazzi even greeted Rashmika with “shaadi mubarak,” highlighting the buzz. Their airport appearance together further intensified speculation online.
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Engagement
Dating rumours have circulated since 2020. Reports suggested a private engagement in October 2025.
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Wedding- No Official Confirmation Yet
Neither Rashmika Mandanna nor Vijay Deverakonda has publicly confirmed a wedding date.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.