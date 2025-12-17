LIVE TV
  Rashmika Mandanna's Stunning Sri Lanka Getaway: Inside Her Fun-Filled Girl Trip Moments

Rashmika Mandanna made the most of a rare two-day break by escaping to Sri Lanka with her closest friends. The vacation photos showcase a scenic property, serene beaches, sunsets, and joyful girl-trip moments. From relaxed styling to candid smiles, the trip highlights friendship, simple pleasures, and the calming beauty of nature, winning hearts across social media.

Published By: Published: December 17, 2025 13:00:31 IST
A Quick Break Well Spent
1/5

A Quick Break Well Spent

Rashmika had a rare break of 2 days, enjoyed and turned the limited time into a refreshing escape to Sri Lanka with friends, with whom she was already very close.

A Scenic Sri Lankan Stay
2/5

A Scenic Sri Lankan Stay

The magnificent site of the property in Sri Lanka provided the guests with a variety of scenes like the mountain hills, beach, and sunsets, plus very nice drinks and places to meditate.

Girl Trip Energy
3/5

Girl Trip Energy

Smiles, candid poses, and playful moments made the essence of girl trips apparent, and short getaways always turned out to be great memories shared.

Beauty in Simple Moments
4/5

Beauty in Simple Moments

From coconut water to sunset lawns, simple experiences became special, highlighting joy found in presence, friendship, and nature's daily moments.

Fans Love the Vibe
5/5

Fans Love the Vibe

Rashmika’s relaxed style and authentic energy were praised by fans, and the relatable vacation glimpses shared from Sri Lanka were very much enjoyed everywhere online.

