Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: ‘Virosh’ Flies to Udaipur in Style for Their Grand Yet Intimate Celebration
South stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally made their much talked about relationship official with a wedding announcement that has sent fans into a frenzy. Fondly called “VIROSH” by admirers, the couple has now flown to Udaipur for their intimate yet grand wedding celebrations. From twinning in stylish formals at the airport to keeping the ceremony private, here’s everything you need to know.
Wedding Officially Announced as “The Wedding of VIROSH”
The beloved on screen pair confirmed their wedding through a heartfelt note dedicated to fans who coined their couple name “VIROSH.” The announcement ended years of speculation around their relationship and instantly went viral across social media. The ceremony is scheduled for 26 February 2026 marking a major milestone in their real life love story.
Couple Jets Off to Udaipur in Twinning Formal Looks
The bride and groom to be were spotted at the Hyderabad airport heading to Udaipur for the pre wedding festivities. Both opted for coordinated formal outfits Rashmika in a blazer and Vijay in a sharp jacket symbolising their stylish entry into wedding celebrations. Videos and photos of the smiling couple quickly went viral online.
Intimate Wedding at a Heritage Venue
The wedding will take place at a heritage palace in Udaipur with only close friends and family in attendance, keeping the event highly private. Reports suggest the rituals begin shortly before the main ceremony, with strict guest control to maintain exclusivity.
Grand Hyderabad Reception After the Ceremony
While the wedding itself is an intimate affair, the couple is expected to host a lavish reception in Hyderabad on 4 March 2026, where industry friends and colleagues will join the celebrations. This two phase plan balances privacy with a large public celebration.
From On Screen Chemistry to Real Life Love Story
Rashmika and Vijay first won hearts with their blockbuster pairing in Geetha Govindam and later in Dear Comrade. Their natural chemistry sparked dating rumours for years, making this wedding one of the most awaited celebrity unions in South cinema. They will next be seen together again after marriage in an upcoming film, adding to the excitement among fans.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available reports and official announcements; event details may change as per the couple’s updates.