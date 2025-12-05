Ratan Naval Tata’s Stepmother Simone Tata Dies: A Look At Tata Family Legacy
Simone Tata: Simone Tata, 95, mother of Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and stepmother of former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata, passed away early Friday. She had been recovering from an illness and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in August after receiving initial treatment at King’s Hospital in Dubai.
The Tata family confirmed her passing and shared details of her funeral arrangements. Simone Tata was survived by her son Noel Tata, his wife Aloo Mistry, and grandchildren Neville, Maya and Leah. She leaves behind a legacy of business leadership, philanthropy and pioneering contributions to India’s retail sector.
A Look At Tata Family Legacy-
Tata Family Legacy
The legacy began with Jamsetji Tata in the 1860s, focusing on industry and welfare. Extended through generations, including J.R.D. Tata, Ratan Tata, and Noel Tata. Rooted in entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and community betterment, with a focus on Indian growth.
Sir Dorabji Tata
Jamsetji's son, he expanded the company into steel, electricity, and insurance, and was instrumental in founding the Indian Institute of Science. He also established the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.
J.R.D. Tata
An aviation pioneer who started Air India, he succeeded Sir Dorabji and later headed the group, guiding its expansion before handing over leadership to Ratan Tata.
Ratan Tata
Led the Tata Group from 1991, transforming it into a global entity through strategic acquisitions like Jaguar Land Rover and Corus Steel. He is also known for launching the Tata Nano and for his significant philanthropic work as chairman of the Tata Trusts.
Naval Tata
The adopted son of Ratanji Tata, he carried on the family's legacy and had two sons, Ratan and Jimmy, with his first wife.
Noel Tata
Naval Tata's son from his second marriage, he has continued the family's involvement in the business and is involved in various group ventures.
Simone & Ratan Tata's Connection
Simone married Ratan's father, Naval Tata, in 1955, becoming his stepmother. She was only 7 years older than Ratan. In 2024, she attended Ratan Tata's funeral, noted for her close bond despite family complexities.
Simone Tata's Contributions
Simone Tata transformed Lakmé from a small operation into India's leading cosmetic brand, a global contender. After selling Lakmé, she used proceeds to found Westside, a major fashion retail chain, inspired by global models.
