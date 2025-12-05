Ratan Naval Tata’s Stepmother Simone Tata Dies: A Look At Tata Family Legacy

Simone Tata: Simone Tata, 95, mother of Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and stepmother of former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata, passed away early Friday. She had been recovering from an illness and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in August after receiving initial treatment at King’s Hospital in Dubai.

The Tata family confirmed her passing and shared details of her funeral arrangements. Simone Tata was survived by her son Noel Tata, his wife Aloo Mistry, and grandchildren Neville, Maya and Leah. She leaves behind a legacy of business leadership, philanthropy and pioneering contributions to India’s retail sector.

A Look At Tata Family Legacy-