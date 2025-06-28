Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: 9 Days Schedule And Rituals
The Jagannath Rath Yatra, a significant Hindu festival, took place in Puri, Odisha, on June 27, 2025, making the grand journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. The event drew lakhs of devotees, with extensive security measures in place, including 10,000 personnel and advanced surveillance systems.
Snana purnima
June 12, 2025 snana purnima marks the ceremonial birthday of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are brought out from the sanctum sanctorum of Jagannath Temple to Snana Bedi ( Bathing platform). The deities are bathed with 108 pots of holy water from the Golden Well, and post-snana, they are dressed as Gajanana Besha ( Elephant attire). This ritual symbolizes the deities rejuvenation and spiritual renewal.
Anavasara- june 13 to June 26, 2025
A 13- day period where the deities are kept away from public view, believed to recover from their illness after the extensive bathing ritual. During this time, only specific temple servitors are allowed to serve them, and traditional Ayurvedic treatment is administered. Devotees often visit the Alarnath Temple in Brahmagiri to worship Lord Vishnu during this time. This period represents the human-like traits of the deities- rest, illness, and recovery.
Gundicha Marjana- June 26, 2025
Gundicha Marjana is the ritual cleaning of the Gundicha Temple, performed by temple servitors, including the Gajapati King in ceremonial attire. The temple is thoroughly cleaned to welcome the deities, symbolizing inner purification and readiness to receive divinity. The Gundicha Temple is considered the maternal home of Lord Jagannath, where he stays during Rath Yatra.
Rath Yatra- June 2, 2025
Rath yatra is the grand chariot procession of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra from the main Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. The deities are placed on massive chariots, and devotees pull them through Grand Road (Bada Danda). The Gajapati King sweeps the chariots with a golden broom in the Chhera Pahara ritual. This event symbolizes a divine journey for the benefit of humanity, where all can have darshan regardless of caste or status.
Stay at Gundicha Temple- June 27 to July, 2025
During the stay at the temple the deities rest and reside in their maternal home. Daily rituals and food offerings continue, symbolizing familial and social bonding. This period represents a time of deities to relax and rejuvenate, much like humans visiting their maternal home.
Hera Panchami- July 1, 2025
Hera Panchami marks Goddess Lakshmi's visit to Gundicha to check on Jagannath. She arrives in a palanquin with fanfare, symbolically expressing displeasure over Jagannath's trip without her. She breaks a part of Jagannath's chariot, representing divine play and emotional aspects of deity relationships. This ritual highlights the importance of relationships and family dynamics.
Bahuda Yatra- July 4, 2025
Bahuda Yatra marks the return journey of the Deities from Gundicha temple to the main temple. The duties are again placed on their respected chariots, and midway, this top at Mausima Temple to accept Poda Pitha (a special cake). This event symbolises the Deities return home, concluding their stay at their maternal home.
Suna Besha- July 5, 2025
Suna Besha is a ritual where the deities are adorned in golden ornaments on their chariots. Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra wear majestic gold jewelry and weapons, celebrating the Lord's opulence and royal aspect. Lakhs gather for this once-a-year divine darshan, making it a significant event in the festival.
Niladri Bijay- July 5, 2025
Niladri Bijay marks the conclusion of the Rath Yatra festivities, where the deities return to the sanctum sanctorum of the Jagannath Temple. Lakshmi Devi initially stops Lord Jagannath from entering, enacting a playful ritual. After appearing with sweets and gestures, entry is granted, reaffirming divine harmony and family ties. This event symbolizes the importance of relationships and reconciliation.
Disclaimer: The information provided about Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 is based on available data and is subject to change. Dates and rituals may vary according to official announcements or temple authorities. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please refer to official sources or temple administration.