Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: 9 Days Schedule And Rituals

Niladri Bijay- July 5, 2025

Niladri Bijay marks the conclusion of the Rath Yatra festivities, where the deities return to the sanctum sanctorum of the Jagannath Temple. Lakshmi Devi initially stops Lord Jagannath from entering, enacting a playful ritual. After appearing with sweets and gestures, entry is granted, reaffirming divine harmony and family ties. This event symbolizes the importance of relationships and reconciliation.



