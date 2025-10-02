LIVE TV
  Ravan Dahan Today! Glimpse Of Ravan Dahan From Across India, In Pics

Ravan Dahan Today! Glimpse Of Ravan Dahan From Across India, In Pics

Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami, marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. In 2025, the festival will be celebrated on October 2 across India. Devotees worship Lord Ram on this day and also perform shastra puja, which is the ritual of weapon worship. A major highlight of the celebration is the burning of giant effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

What is Ravan Dahan?

Ravan Dahan is the tradition of burning the effigy of Ravana on Dussehra. According to the Ramayana, Ravana was the demon king of Lanka who kidnapped Goddess Sita. Lord Rama fought and defeated him with the support of Lord Hanuman and his army. The burning of Ravana’s effigy represents the destruction of arrogance, evil, and injustice, while reminding society that truth always wins over falsehood.

Ravan Dahan 2025 Muhurat and Panchang Details

As per the Panchang, the Dashami Tithi began on October 1 at 7:01 pm and will end on October 2 at 7:10 pm. The auspicious time, or muhurat, for Ravan Dahan on October 2 falls between 6:03 pm and 7:10 pm. During this period, devotees light the effigies, accompanied by fireworks, prayers, and cultural performances.

Ravan Dahan Timings in Major Cities

The Ravan Dahan timings vary from city to city but remain within the auspicious muhurat window.

  • Delhi: 6:05 pm – 7:10 pm

  • Noida: 6:05 pm – 7:10 pm

  • Ayodhya: 5:46 pm – 7:10 pm

  • Gurugram: 6:05 pm – 7:10 pm

  • Mumbai: 6:26 pm – 7:10 pm

Where to Watch Ravan Dahan in Delhi

In Delhi, some of the most popular venues witness massive gatherings during Dussehra celebrations.

  • Luv Kush Ramlila, Red Fort: The Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee organises the largest Dussehra event at the Red Fort. This year, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has been invited to grace the celebrations.

  • Ramlila Maidan, Ajmeri Gate: Known as one of the oldest and most renowned venues, Ramlila Maidan hosts grand effigy burnings of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran. Spectacular fireworks add to the festive spirit as thousands of people gather to witness the celebrations.

Ravan Dahan In Punjab
1/8

Ravan Dahan In Punjab

'Ravan Dahan' being performed in Ludhiana, as part of Dussehra Celebration

Ravan Dahan In Jammu
2/8

Ravan Dahan In Jammu

'Ravan Dahan' being performed in Jammu, on the occasion of Dussehra

Ravan Dahan In Himachal Pradesh
3/8

Ravan Dahan In Himachal Pradesh

'Ravan Dahan' being performed in the presence of Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla.

Ravan Dahan In Uttra Pradesh
4/8

Ravan Dahan In Uttra Pradesh

'Ravan Dahan' being performed in Varanasi, on the occasion of Dussehra

Ravan Dahan In Jammu and Kashmir
5/8

Ravan Dahan In Jammu and Kashmir

'Ravan Dahan' being performed in Srinagar, as part of Dussehra Celebration

Ravan Dahan In Greater Kailash
6/8

Ravan Dahan In Greater Kailash

'Ravan Dahan' being performed in Greater Kailash on the occasion of Dussehra

Ravan Dahan In Patna
7/8

Ravan Dahan In Patna

'Ravan Dahan' being performed in Patna, on the occasion of Dussehra

Ravan Dahan In Haryana
8/8

Ravan Dahan In Haryana

'Ravan Dahan' is being performed in Karnal on the occasion of Dussehra

