Ravi Dubey’s Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned – ₹150 Cr & Climbing!
Ravi Dubey has carved a successful niche for himself in the entertainment world with popular shows like Jamai Raja, Saas Bina Sasural, and Tu Aashiqui. Alongside his television stardom, he has also gained recognition through several hit web series. Now, he’s all set to appear as Lord Laxman in the much-anticipated film Ramayana, scheduled for release in 2026. As excitement builds for his big-screen role, let’s take a closer look at his impressive financial portfolio—one that reflects not just his talent as an actor, but also his sharp business sense.
Ravi Dubey as Laxman in Ramayana: First Look Tease
Fans await the official face reveal of Ravi Dubey as Lord Laxman in the 2026 film Ramayana, fueling anticipation for his mythological debut.
Dreamiyata Dramaa Launches with New Shows and Music
Dreamiyata Entertainment, led by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, expands with Dreamiyata Dramaa, debuting Champa Leela and new shows Tujhse Haii Ashiqui and Haale Dil, alongside Dreamiyata Music projects.
Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Net Worth Crosses ₹150 Crore
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s combined net worth has crossed ₹150 crores, fueled by the success of their joint venture, Dreamiyata Entertainment.
Ravi Dubey’s Journey: From TV Star to Acclaimed Producer
Ravi Dubey is known for popular TV serials like Jamai Raja, standout web roles in Matsya Kaand, and for co-founding Dreamiyata Entertainment, which produced the hit show Udaariyaan.
Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s New Freeda One Apartment in Bandra
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta shift into a lavish full-floor apartment at Freeda One, Bandra West—a celebrity-favorite residence with upscale interiors and positive vibes.
Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta: TV’s Power Couple Since 2009
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta met on 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009 and married in 2013. The couple continues to shine as one of the most admired pairs in Indian television.