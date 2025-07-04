Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Ravi Dubey’s Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned – ₹150 Cr & Climbing!

Ravi Dubey’s Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned – ₹150 Cr & Climbing!

Ravi Dubey has carved a successful niche for himself in the entertainment world with popular shows like Jamai Raja, Saas Bina Sasural, and Tu Aashiqui. Alongside his television stardom, he has also gained recognition through several hit web series. Now, he’s all set to appear as Lord Laxman in the much-anticipated film Ramayana, scheduled for release in 2026. As excitement builds for his big-screen role, let’s take a closer look at his impressive financial portfolio—one that reflects not just his talent as an actor, but also his sharp business sense.

By: Atul Saini Last Updated: July 4, 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ravi Dubey’s Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned – ₹150 Cr & Climbing! - Gallery Image
1/6

Ravi Dubey as Laxman in Ramayana: First Look Tease

Fans await the official face reveal of Ravi Dubey as Lord Laxman in the 2026 film Ramayana, fueling anticipation for his mythological debut.

Ravi Dubey’s Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned – ₹150 Cr & Climbing! - Gallery Image
2/6

Dreamiyata Dramaa Launches with New Shows and Music

Dreamiyata Entertainment, led by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, expands with Dreamiyata Dramaa, debuting Champa Leela and new shows Tujhse Haii Ashiqui and Haale Dil, alongside Dreamiyata Music projects.

Ravi Dubey’s Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned – ₹150 Cr & Climbing! - Gallery Image
3/6

Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Net Worth Crosses ₹150 Crore

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s combined net worth has crossed ₹150 crores, fueled by the success of their joint venture, Dreamiyata Entertainment.

Ravi Dubey’s Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned – ₹150 Cr & Climbing! - Gallery Image
4/6

Ravi Dubey’s Journey: From TV Star to Acclaimed Producer

Ravi Dubey is known for popular TV serials like Jamai Raja, standout web roles in Matsya Kaand, and for co-founding Dreamiyata Entertainment, which produced the hit show Udaariyaan.

Ravi Dubey’s Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned – ₹150 Cr & Climbing! - Gallery Image
5/6

Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s New Freeda One Apartment in Bandra

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta shift into a lavish full-floor apartment at Freeda One, Bandra West—a celebrity-favorite residence with upscale interiors and positive vibes.

Ravi Dubey’s Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned – ₹150 Cr & Climbing! - Gallery Image
6/6

Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta: TV’s Power Couple Since 2009

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta met on 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009 and married in 2013. The couple continues to shine as one of the most admired pairs in Indian television.

Ravi Dubey’s Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned – ₹150 Cr & Climbing! - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?