RBI Cuts Repo Rate To 5.25%: Cheaper Loans, Lower EMIs, Mixed Impact For Savers

RBI Cuts Repo Rate: Key Highlights

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%, as announced by Governor Sanjay Malhotra on December 5, 2025. The move aims to make borrowing cheaper for individuals and businesses, while signaling the RBI’s continued “neutral” stance for future adjustments based on economic conditions.

Explore the RBI rate cut impact through visuals! From home loans and EMIs to fixed deposits and economic outlooks, our photogallery captures how this monetary move affects borrowers, savers, and the broader economy.

(Disclaimer: Images are AI Generated, And infomration is sourced from public platforms)