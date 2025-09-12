Ready To Slay Garba Nights? Which Makeup Look Is Your Pick?
Navratri is a colorful festival of music and dance and hence the best occasion to test your makeup. Doing a Garba night or a puja, your make-up may be as joyful and cheerful as the feasts. The classic, traditional and modern, shiny styles have the right look of makeup to any Navratri event.
Be prepared to keep the party spirit up to date with a perfect face, glittering eyes and a slick lip. These five best makeups look during Navratri will make sure that you shine throughout the night and regardless of how much dancing and celebrating you do.
Make a selection that matches your clothes and individual style and prepare to celebrate Navratri in a way. Let’s look at the five makeup look that will help you shine in your garba night.
The Traditional Glam Look
This timeless look features a flawless base, bold winged eyeliner, and a classic red lip. It's the perfect choice to complement your traditional Navratri attire with a touch of classic sophistication.
The Shimmery Eye Look
Add a sparkle to your festive look with this eye-centric style, using glitter or shimmery eyeshadow. Pair it with a radiant base and a subtle lip color to keep the focus on your dazzling eyes.
The Colorful Eyeliner Look
Make a playful statement by swapping black liner for a vibrant color like blue or green. This modern twist adds a fun pop of color to your eyes while the rest of your makeup stays clean and minimal.
The Smokey Eye Look
Create an alluring and intense vibe with a dramatic, blended smokey eye in dark shades. Pair this bold eye makeup with a nude lip for a balanced and captivating evening look.
The Monochrome Look
Achieve a sophisticated and cohesive appearance by using a single color family for your eyes, cheeks, and lips. This harmonious look is both elegant and effortlessly on-trend for the festive season.