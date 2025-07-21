LIVE TV
  • Raksha Bandhan 2025 Fashion: Recreate Sara Ali Khan’s Soft Glam Looks With Perfect Pairing

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Fashion: Recreate Sara Ali Khan’s Soft Glam Looks With Perfect Pairing

Sara Ali Khan’s soft glam makeup look offer perfect inspiration to your Raksha Bandhan 2025 style. Whether you are going for a simple family gathering or a festive dinner, these makeup and dress pairings help you achieve a graceful, elegant, and modern festive look.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 11:41 PM IST
1/8

Rosy Blush and Nude Lips With A Floral Anarkali

Sara’s fresh faced glow with rosy blush and nude lips pairs beautifully with a soft floral Anarkali. This outfit is best for festivals.

2/8

Soft Smokey Eyes With a Satin Saree

When Sara wears soft brown smokey eyes and glossy lips, she often styles them with satin or silk sarees in muted tones like ivory, beige, or blush.

3/8

Classic Winged Liner and Peach tone with sharara set

Her classic winged eyeliner and peach-toned makeup is ideal with pastel sharara . This look adds just the right pop of freshness and works beautifully for festive gatherings.

4/8

Subtle shimmer with pink lengha

In this look her nude makeup with shimmery lengha is looking awesome, this outfit is best for Raksha Bandhan and for dinner too.

5/8

Kohi rimmed eyes with glossed skin and banarasi suit

Sara’s soft glam look with kohl-lined eyes and radiant skin elevates any rich, traditional outfit. Try it with a jewel-toned Banarasi suit for a more regal Rakhi vibe

6/8

Flushed Cheeks and Barley there makeup with a cotton saree

Sara’s barely-there makeup style with flushed cheeks is perfect with a printed cotton saree. Do pair it with Jhumkas and other decorative items.

7/8

Bronzed Glow and soft glow with indo western outfit

Sara’s bronzed glam and soft wavy hair pairs best with Indo-western fusion wear—like a crop top with a cape or a long skirt with an embellished blouse. This outfit is comfortable and stylish.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is for entertainment and general purposes only, the selection of the outfits totally depends on the person.

