Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Red Saree Looks Inspired by Celebrities From Madhuri Dixit to Nora Fatehi

If there’s one timeless thing that never fails to turn heads, it’s the red saree. Here is a list of some gorgeous saree looks straight from your favourite celebrities that you can recreate for your next party or even a romantic night out.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
Red Saree Looks Inspired by Celebrities From Madhuri Dixit to Nora Fatehi - Gallery Image
1/4

Shraddha Kapoor

In the first picture, she's wearing a rich red silk with tiny gold motis and a deep-back blouse. In the second picture, she is wearing a bold all red combo with a contrasting velvet blouse with golden detailing. In the third picture, she is in a flowy red saree which is romantic and elegant.

Red Saree Looks Inspired by Celebrities From Madhuri Dixit to Nora Fatehi - Gallery Image
3/4

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor is wearing a red bandhani saree with heavy borders. This gives a regal bridal vibe.

Red Saree Looks Inspired by Celebrities From Madhuri Dixit to Nora Fatehi - Gallery Image

