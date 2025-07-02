Red Saree Looks Inspired by Celebrities From Madhuri Dixit to Nora Fatehi
If there’s one timeless thing that never fails to turn heads, it’s the red saree. Here is a list of some gorgeous saree looks straight from your favourite celebrities that you can recreate for your next party or even a romantic night out.
1/4
Shraddha Kapoor
In the first picture, she's wearing a rich red silk with tiny gold motis and a deep-back blouse. In the second picture, she is wearing a bold all red combo with a contrasting velvet blouse with golden detailing. In the third picture, she is in a flowy red saree which is romantic and elegant.
3/4
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor is wearing a red bandhani saree with heavy borders. This gives a regal bridal vibe.