Rekha’s Most Controversial Bold Scene– Actress Lost Control, Chair Broke on Set!

What was Rekha and Om Puri’s Bold Scene?

A striking scene unfolds between the two characters in the film, where they are depicted as becoming intimate on a chair. One report even said that Rekha and Om Puri went beyond the limits to maintain the authenticity of this scene. It is said that they became so engrossed in their performance that the chair was nearly on the verge of breaking under their combined weight. Even now, numerous actresses tend to avoid taking such a daring step as Rekha did.