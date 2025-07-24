Rekha’s Most Controversial Bold Scene– Actress Lost Control, Chair Broke on Set!
Renowned actress Rekha, often referred to as the timeless beauty, is regarded as one of the greatest actresses in Indian cinema. She has captivated netizens with her extraordinary performances, dialogue delivery, elegant dancing, and luxurious sarees. Rekha has also presented numerous bold moments on screen, whether with Akshay Kumar or Amitabh Bachchan. But this movie made rounds on the internet, which went on to receive both critical acclaim and success.
None Other Than ‘Rekha’
Rekha is one of India’s most cherished stars, who often played strong and complicated female characters. The Padma Shri awardee has starred in more than 180 films, one of her best hits includes Umrao Jaan, Silsila, Ghar, and Koi… Mil Gaya.
What is the Name of Rekha’s Controversial Movie?
In 1997, Rekha made headlines for her bold, controversial role in a movie with actor Om Puri. Yes, you heard that right! The name of the film is ‘Aastha: In the Prison of Spring’, directed by Basu Bhattacharya, features an intimate scene that was not well received by the netizens, though it’s remarkable for its love scenes.
What’s the Story of Rekha and Om Puri's erotic Movie?
The film's success was noted for blending the uniqueness of Indian artistic expression with mainstream cinema. Aastha is a 3-hour and 30-minute erotic drama featuring Naveen Nischal and Daisy Irani in prominent roles. The story revolves around Mansi and Amar, a middle-class couple with a young daughter.
What’s the Controversial Role of Rekha?
In the film, Rekha portrayed the contentious character of a married woman who becomes a prostitute, a role that faced significant criticism from the audience.
What was Rekha and Om Puri’s Bold Scene?
A striking scene unfolds between the two characters in the film, where they are depicted as becoming intimate on a chair. One report even said that Rekha and Om Puri went beyond the limits to maintain the authenticity of this scene. It is said that they became so engrossed in their performance that the chair was nearly on the verge of breaking under their combined weight. Even now, numerous actresses tend to avoid taking such a daring step as Rekha did.
What was Rekha’s take on Controversies?
About her role in the movie, Rekha said, "After 'Aastha: In the Prison of Spring', people had a lot to say about my role of a wife who moonlights as a prostitute. I don't have problems playing anything. I've reached a stage where I could do justice to any role that came my way. It could be the role of a mother, a sister-in-law, negative, positive, sensational, or anything."
Astha Released Impacted Rekha?
After the release of Astha Rekha went on to other projects and offered blockbuster movies, including Biwi Ho To Aisi, Nishaan, Aanchal, and many more.
