Couples Allegedly Took Their Lives After Watching This Film 44 Years Ago- Shattered Records & Earned 20X Its Budget

A Movie Just Like ‘Saiyaara’

No one could have predicted the impact that Mohit Suri's ‘Saiyaara’ would have in cinemas. Even the creators themselves likely didn't expect that Gen Z would react so passionately to the love story of Krish and Vaani, with many in the audience shedding tears. Social media is overflowing with clips from theaters showing boys, girls, and couples crying uncontrollably. However, the influence of ‘Saiyaara’ is reminiscent of an event from 44 years ago. Back then, following the release of this film, couples tragically began taking their own lives.