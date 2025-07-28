Couples Allegedly Took Their Lives After Watching This Film 44 Years Ago- Shattered Records & Earned 20X Its Budget
Ahaan Pandey and Anit Padda’s film Saiyaara is flooding the box office, surpassing Rs 200 crore in just 9 days. However, years ago, a romantic movie generated even more craze among the audience. Its climax was so powerful that distributors hesitated, worried about a potential backlash. Nevertheless, when it hit theaters, it attracted huge audiences, stirring deep emotions and making the creators wealthy. Love stories like Aashiqui, Aashiqui 2, Rockstar, Saiyaara, and this classic from 44 years ago have consistently touched the hearts of viewers to the extent that one couple made a tragic decision after watching it.
A Movie Just Like ‘Saiyaara’
No one could have predicted the impact that Mohit Suri's ‘Saiyaara’ would have in cinemas. Even the creators themselves likely didn't expect that Gen Z would react so passionately to the love story of Krish and Vaani, with many in the audience shedding tears. Social media is overflowing with clips from theaters showing boys, girls, and couples crying uncontrollably. However, the influence of ‘Saiyaara’ is reminiscent of an event from 44 years ago. Back then, following the release of this film, couples tragically began taking their own lives.
Which Film is This?
'Ek Duje Ke Liye', which debuted in 1981. It was directed by K Balachander. 'Ek Duje Ke Liye' served as a Hindi adaptation of his Telugu work 'Maro Charitra'. It resonated profoundly with couples, making them envision themselves as Vasu and Sapna. Some couples even allegedly attempted suicide as a result.
Starcast of 'Ek Duje Ke Liye'
Much like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who debuted with ‘Saiyaara’ and quickly rose to fame, Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri gained instant stardom from the movie 'Ek Duje Ke Liye'. In this film, Kamal Haasan portrayed Vasu, while Rati Agnihotri took on the role of Sapna.
Storyline of 'Ek Duje Ke Liye'
The film 'Ek Duje Ke Liye' tells the story of Vasu, who speaks Tamil, and Sapna, who comes from North India. They are neighbors in Goa and initially do not share a common language. However, as time passes, they develop a deep love for one another. When Vasu and Sapna share their feelings, it leads to turmoil in both of their families. Despite numerous attempts to convince their relatives, when Vasu and Sapna's families refuse to accept their marriage, they ultimately decide to end their lives.
Controversy Related to 'Ek Duje Ke Liye'
In the conclusion of the movie 'Ek Duje Ke Liye', Sapna and Vasu take their own lives by leaping off a cliff. Following the film's release, reports emerged of couples attempting to end their lives in a similar manner. Couples attempted suicide in the same way as Vasu and Sapna.
Scenes That Created Stir Among Audience
Numerous moments in the film 'Ek Duje Ke Liye' left a significant impression on the audience, particularly those in relationships. The film depicted the rebellious nature of youth through various scenes. In one specific moment, when Sapna's mother burns a photograph of Vasu (Kamal Haasan), Sapna consumes the ashes of that picture mixed in tea.
Box Office Response
When director K Balachander released the movie himself, ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’ became a massive hit at the box office. As per media reports, ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’ was produced with a budget of around 10 lakhs and generated an impressive Rs 10 crore during that time. Critics praised the film, particularly its music—especially the song “Tere Mere Beech Mein” sung by the Late S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and penned by the renowned Anand Bakshi, along with the performances of the cast. Additionally, it received the award for Best Male Playback Singer (S. P. Balasubrahmanyam) at the 28th National Film Awards.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is based on publicly available reports, historical references, and media coverage. Mentions of suicide or emotional reactions to the film are for informational and storytelling purposes only and are not intended to sensationalize or glorify any tragic events.