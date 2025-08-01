Remembering Lokmanya Tilak: Quotes That Continue to Resonate on His Death Anniversary

"The problem is not the lack of resources, but the lack of national consciousness."

Tilak reminded that India was weak not just because it was poor or because it was colonized, but because of the way the people thought. This is a quote in which he calls Indians to be united and proud and aware of their power as a race. He was of the view that the British could dominate, only because Indians were handicapped when it comes to political will, unity, and confidence. In bringing this type of consciousness to awareness with his writings and speeches Tilak was hoping to create a national identity that was not a factor of caste, language or region. His insistence on the role of consciousness applies to the present-day as well since it requires social and political awareness to be the foundation of advancement.